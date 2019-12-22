Week Sixteen Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you make it into this post you are celebrating another exciting Miami Dolphins win. If not and you are not done with football for the day we have the late afternoon games listed below.
Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 Late Afternoon Games
Detroit Lions (3-10-1) 4th NFC North @ Denver Broncos (5-9) 3rd AFC West
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 712
- Odds: Denver Broncos -7
- Over/Under: 39
Oakland Raiders (6-8) 2nd AFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) 4th AFC West
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713
- Odds: Los Angles Chargers -7.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
Dallas Cowboys (7-7) 1st NFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) 2nd NFC East
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714
- Odds: Dallas Cowboys -2
- Over/Under: 46
Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1) 4th NFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (11-3) 2nd NFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715
- Odds: Seattle Seahawks -8.5
- Over/Under: 51
