Week Sixteen Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you make it into this post you are celebrating another exciting Miami Dolphins win. If not and you are not done with football for the day we have the late afternoon games listed below.

Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 Late Afternoon Games

Detroit Lions (3-10-1) 4th NFC North @ Denver Broncos (5-9) 3rd AFC West

When: 4:05 PM EST

Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field, Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 712

Channel 712 Odds: Denver Broncos -7

Denver Broncos -7 Over/Under: 39

Oakland Raiders (6-8) 2nd AFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) 4th AFC West

When: 4:05 PM EST

Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713

Channel 713 Odds: Los Angles Chargers -7.5

Los Angles Chargers -7.5 Over/Under: 45.5

Dallas Cowboys (7-7) 1st NFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) 2nd NFC East

When: 4:25 PM EST

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714

Channel 714 Odds: Dallas Cowboys -2

Dallas Cowboys -2 Over/Under: 46

Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1) 4th NFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (11-3) 2nd NFC West