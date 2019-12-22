Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins come into this weeks game coming off of their second loss in a row in the Meadowlands. The Dolphins lost last weeks contest to the New York Giants by a 36 to 20 score following their narrow loss to the hated New York Jets the week before 22 to 21.

This afternoons opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, who like the Dolphins, have one of the worst records in the NFL, well actually they have the worst record having won only one contest all season long, are likewise, unsurprisingly coming off a loss. The Bengals lost their second in a row last week to the New England Patriots 34 to 13.

Cincinnati Bengals (1-13) 4th AFC North @ Miami Dolphins (3-11) 4th AFC East