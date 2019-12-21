 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL winners picks 2019: Straight-up picks from The Phinsider for Week 16

By Kevin Nogle
Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Phinsider picks are back for Week 16, the penultimate week of the NFL’s regular season. As we get close to the end of the season, how will our year-long predictions end? Probably with Kathleen Noa in the lead, like she has been most of the year.

I actually had a good week last week, finishing Week 15 with a 9-7 record. Of course, two-games over .500 for the week was good enough for last place among the group. Kat and Justin Hier both rocked 12-4 records, while James McKinney came in at 10-6.

That keeps Kat alone on the top of the standings at 147-76-1 on the year. James needs a good Week 15 to keep pace, dropping to three games back at 144-79-1. Justin is attempting to catch James, now with a 140-83-1 record, while I continue to see how far ahead I can let everyone else get this year, with a 132-91-1 record for the season.

How will Week 16 turn out? Here are our picks:

Thanks again to TallySight for the new look to our picks.

Loading comments...