Bengals at Dolphins Week 16: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, odds, more

The Miami Dolphins return home on Sunday after two disappointing performances at MetLife Stadium, losing to the New York Jets and New York Giants in back-to-back weeks. Can they find a spark in their final home game of the year as they face the Cincinnati Bengals?
As the season started, this game was seen as a potential decisive point in the battle for the first-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Dolphins at 3-11 are two games clear of the 1-13 Bengals, so while the top pick is not locked up as of yet, it seems the Bengals will land that spot - and a loss to Miami guarantees it. The Dolphins may be fighting for the second pick, where they are currently tied with the Giants and Washington Redskins at 3-11.
How will this game impact the Draft?
Here is everything you need to know for Sunday’s game:
Week 16
Cincinnati Bengals (3-11) at Miami Dolphins (3-11)
December 22, 2019
When is the game?
- Kickoff is at 1pm ET on December 22
Where is the game?
- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
How can I watch the game?
- CBS throughout South Florida and Cincinnati
- Map via 506Sports.com; Bengals at Dolphins in orange
Who is the broadcast team?
- Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
How can I stream the game?
- FuboTV
- NFL Game Pass (Live audio during the game, video replay after the game)
- CBS All Access
How can I listen to the game?
- Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)
- Dolphins.com
Who is the radio broadcast team?
- Jimmy Cefealo, Joe Rose, Bob Griese, Kim Bokamper
Who was on the injury report?
- Dolphins questionable: center/guard Evan Boehm (ankle), defensive end Taco Charlton (ankle), fullback Chandler Cox (shoulder), kicker Jason Sanders (illness), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (ankle)
- Bengals out: wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle), guard John Miller (concussion)
What are the current betting odds?
- Bengals -1
- Over/Under: 45.5
What will the weather be like for the game?
- Rain, 78°F
Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?
- Regular Season: Dolphins lead 15-7
Who won most recently?
- Bengals won 27-17 in Week 5, 2019 at Cincinnati
Where can I get more Bengals news?
- Cincy Jungle
- Twitter: @CincyJungle
