Bengals at Dolphins Week 16: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, odds, more

By Kevin Nogle
Philadelphia Eagles v Miami Dolphins Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins return home on Sunday after two disappointing performances at MetLife Stadium, losing to the New York Jets and New York Giants in back-to-back weeks. Can they find a spark in their final home game of the year as they face the Cincinnati Bengals?

As the season started, this game was seen as a potential decisive point in the battle for the first-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Dolphins at 3-11 are two games clear of the 1-13 Bengals, so while the top pick is not locked up as of yet, it seems the Bengals will land that spot - and a loss to Miami guarantees it. The Dolphins may be fighting for the second pick, where they are currently tied with the Giants and Washington Redskins at 3-11.

How will this game impact the Draft?

Here is everything you need to know for Sunday’s game:

Week 16
Cincinnati Bengals (3-11) at Miami Dolphins (3-11)
December 22, 2019

When is the game?

  • Kickoff is at 1pm ET on December 22

Where is the game?

  • Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

  • CBS throughout South Florida and Cincinnati
  • Map via 506Sports.com; Bengals at Dolphins in orange

Who is the broadcast team?

  • Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

Who is the radio broadcast team?

  • Jimmy Cefealo, Joe Rose, Bob Griese, Kim Bokamper

Who was on the injury report?

What are the current betting odds?

  • Bengals -1
  • Over/Under: 45.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

  • Rain, 78°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

  • Regular Season: Dolphins lead 15-7

Who won most recently?

  • Bengals won 27-17 in Week 5, 2019 at Cincinnati

Where can I get more Bengals news?

