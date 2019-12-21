Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

Saturdays evening game features two NFC West teams. The Los Angeles Rams will visit Sata Clara California this evening to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams lost in a blowout last week against the Dallas Cowboys 44 to 21.

The San Francisco 49ers enter the week tied with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in their division but sit in second due to the tiebreaker. The 49ers lost in an upset last week against the Atlanta Falcons 29 to 22. The 49ers will be looking to win today's game and next weeks game over the Seahawks to secure the division.

Los Angeles Rams (8-6) 3rd NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (11-3) 2nd NFC West