Monday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Monday Night Football features two solid NFC teams. The Minnesota Vikings will travel west this evening to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikings come into the week having won last week 27 to 23 over the Denver Broncos. The Vikings need a win this evening to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. The two will be tied for the lead in their division with a Minnesota win this evening but the Packers will still hold the tie breaker having beaten the Vikings in their first meeting of the season.

Following their bye week the Seahawks knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles last week 17 to 9. Before the bye week Seattle also handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season. With the 49ers losing to the surging Baltimore Ravens yesterday the Seahawks can claim first place in the NFC West with a win over the Vikings this evening.

Following their bye week the Seahawks knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles last week 17 to 9. Before the bye week Seattle also handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season. With the 49ers losing to the surging Baltimore Ravens yesterday the Seahawks can claim first place in the NFC West with a win over the Vikings this evening.

Monday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings (8-3) 2nd NFC North @ Seattle Seahawks (9-2) 2nd NFC West