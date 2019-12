Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 12/18/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is outside of DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant, who both signed extensions this season which of the Miami Dolphins wide outs do you think they should hold onto and continue to groom and which need to be gone and replace ASAP?

