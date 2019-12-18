Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
N’Keal Harry’s improvement should help him solidify a role on the Patriots - Pats Pulpit
The Patriots’ first-round pick has been improving each week and will look to grab himself a big role in January.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
My Jets Christmas List - Gang Green Nation
What do you want for Christmas?
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown eclipses 1,000 yards receiving - Buffalo Rumblings
Buffalo’s No. 1 receiver hit the milestone in a huge win over Pittsburgh
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Jets final recap: Kings of the North - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Ravens faced the New York Jets on a short week with the chance to clinch the AFC North for the second year in a row.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The loss to the Bills was a huge dose of reality for the 2019 Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers got a dose of reality during their 17-10 loss to the Bills on Sunday. Hopefully they learned not to stray too far away from the formula that has made their 2019 season an improbable Cinderella story.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Another reminder that Andy Dalton is, undeniably, not it - Cincy Jungle
When you can’t come close to outplaying the 2019 version of Tom Brady, that’s a really bad sign.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Brownies and Frownies: Cleveland loses to a bad Cardinals squad 38-24 - Dawgs By Nature
Before the game, the Browns still had hopes for a playoff berth
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans-Titans (The Texans Get Nashty) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, and person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together and writes about the Texans rivalry game win.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
NFL Playoff Picture: Unraveling the messy knot that is the Titans path to the playoffs - Music City Miracles
Yes, Tennessee is still alive, but they need some help.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Should the Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin after the NFLPA grievance fiasco? - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan should ask for Tom Coughlin’s resignation/retirement or outright fire him, today. After the details from the NFL Player’s Association (NFLPA) that was released...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Week 15 Post Game Wrap - Stampede Blue
6-8 and officially #draftSZN
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos: Does Von Miller want out of Denver? - Mile High Report
9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis speculates that could be the case.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Los Angeles Chargers get embarrassed by the Minnesota Vikings 39-10 - Bolts From The Blue
The Vikings received the opening kickoff, and after a touchback, they were rolling. Kyle Rudolph featured on the drive picking up two 1st downs including one on a big 21-yard reception over the...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders Week 15 Report Card: Second half collapse spoils finale in Oakland - Silver And Black Pride
Aerial Attack: C+
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Report: Kansas City Chiefs claim Terrell Suggs - Arrowhead Pride
The move to acquire the 17-year NFL veteran makes sense following the injury news regarding Alex Okafor.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Daniel Jones or Eli Manning? We’re back to wondering who will start Sunday at QB for the Giants - Big Blue View
Giants still don’t know how healthy Jones will be
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Doug Pederson talks developing connection between Carson Wentz and Miles Sanders - Bleeding Green Nation
Plus, the Eagles head coach gave some injury updates.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Jason Garrett had one of his finest hours against the Los Angeles Rams - Blogging The Boys
Credit where credit is due for Jason Garrett.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Let’s Not be Too Quick to Judge Redskins Quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ Rookie Season - Hogs Haven
There is no arguing that rookie Dwayne Haskins hasn’t lit the world on fire over the first six starts of his career. "Many" knew when he was drafted that he would need some time learning the ways...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers clinch 2019 playoff spot thanks to win over Bears & Rams’ loss in Dallas - Acme Packing Company
Green Bay is headed back to the playoffs in the first year under the team’s rookie head coach.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Matt Patricia searching for answers amongst team’s frustrations - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions, now sitting at 3-10-1, lost their seventh game in a row Sunday.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Stats, snap counts, and more: Offensive frustrations continue for Bears - Windy City Gridiron
Lester gives his thoughts on the game, plus he shares the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlights a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Untangling all the Vikings’ playoff seeding scenarios - Daily Norseman
The purple can still land at just about any spot in the draw
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints still alive for a bye week after 34-7 defeat of the Colts - Canal Street Chronicles
With their 34-7 defeat of the Colts, Saints are still in play for a bye week
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
How hot is the seat for Dan Quinn? - The Falcoholic
Dan Quinn may find himself unemployed after the regular season. Or he may roam the sideline again in 2020.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: Carolina Panthers were almost there once again - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers have some talent, which leaves them just a few steps shy of being a good team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Jameis Winston Makes History - Bucs Nation
The Buccaneers win their fourth in a row on the back of Jameis Winston’s historical performance
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Despite suffering a close loss, why a Falcons’ win is going to help the 49ers long term - Niners Nation
The Falcons just handed the 49ers a huge wake up call and that’s actually going to help San Francisco heading into the playoffs.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals win over Browns creates more drama in Cleveland - Revenge of the Birds
A win and things changed for the Arizona Cardinals.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks WR Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for violating NFL’s drug policy - Field Gulls
The NFL announced on Monday that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has repeatedly violated the league’s substance abuse policy, has violated it again. Gordon has been suspended...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys: Another big game and another failed test - Turf Show Times
The LA Rams effectively ended their postseason hopes in Arlington, Texas.