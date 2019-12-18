Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

N’Keal Harry’s improvement should help him solidify a role on the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots’ first-round pick has been improving each week and will look to grab himself a big role in January.





My Jets Christmas List - Gang Green Nation

What do you want for Christmas?





Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown eclipses 1,000 yards receiving - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo’s No. 1 receiver hit the milestone in a huge win over Pittsburgh

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Jets final recap: Kings of the North - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens faced the New York Jets on a short week with the chance to clinch the AFC North for the second year in a row.





The loss to the Bills was a huge dose of reality for the 2019 Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers got a dose of reality during their 17-10 loss to the Bills on Sunday. Hopefully they learned not to stray too far away from the formula that has made their 2019 season an improbable Cinderella story.





Another reminder that Andy Dalton is, undeniably, not it - Cincy Jungle

When you can’t come close to outplaying the 2019 version of Tom Brady, that’s a really bad sign.





Brownies and Frownies: Cleveland loses to a bad Cardinals squad 38-24 - Dawgs By Nature

Before the game, the Browns still had hopes for a playoff berth

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans-Titans (The Texans Get Nashty) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, and person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together and writes about the Texans rivalry game win.





NFL Playoff Picture: Unraveling the messy knot that is the Titans path to the playoffs - Music City Miracles

Yes, Tennessee is still alive, but they need some help.





Should the Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin after the NFLPA grievance fiasco? - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan should ask for Tom Coughlin’s resignation/retirement or outright fire him, today. After the details from the NFL Player’s Association (NFLPA) that was released...





Week 15 Post Game Wrap - Stampede Blue

6-8 and officially #draftSZN

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: Does Von Miller want out of Denver? - Mile High Report

9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis speculates that could be the case.





Los Angeles Chargers get embarrassed by the Minnesota Vikings 39-10 - Bolts From The Blue

The Vikings received the opening kickoff, and after a touchback, they were rolling. Kyle Rudolph featured on the drive picking up two 1st downs including one on a big 21-yard reception over the...





Raiders Week 15 Report Card: Second half collapse spoils finale in Oakland - Silver And Black Pride

Aerial Attack: C+





Report: Kansas City Chiefs claim Terrell Suggs - Arrowhead Pride

The move to acquire the 17-year NFL veteran makes sense following the injury news regarding Alex Okafor.

NFC EAST:

Daniel Jones or Eli Manning? We’re back to wondering who will start Sunday at QB for the Giants - Big Blue View

Giants still don’t know how healthy Jones will be





Doug Pederson talks developing connection between Carson Wentz and Miles Sanders - Bleeding Green Nation

Plus, the Eagles head coach gave some injury updates.





Jason Garrett had one of his finest hours against the Los Angeles Rams - Blogging The Boys

Credit where credit is due for Jason Garrett.





Let’s Not be Too Quick to Judge Redskins Quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ Rookie Season - Hogs Haven

There is no arguing that rookie Dwayne Haskins hasn’t lit the world on fire over the first six starts of his career. "Many" knew when he was drafted that he would need some time learning the ways...

NFC NORTH:

Packers clinch 2019 playoff spot thanks to win over Bears & Rams’ loss in Dallas - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay is headed back to the playoffs in the first year under the team’s rookie head coach.





Matt Patricia searching for answers amongst team’s frustrations - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions, now sitting at 3-10-1, lost their seventh game in a row Sunday.





Stats, snap counts, and more: Offensive frustrations continue for Bears - Windy City Gridiron

Lester gives his thoughts on the game, plus he shares the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlights a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.





Untangling all the Vikings’ playoff seeding scenarios - Daily Norseman

The purple can still land at just about any spot in the draw

NFC SOUTH:

Saints still alive for a bye week after 34-7 defeat of the Colts - Canal Street Chronicles

With their 34-7 defeat of the Colts, Saints are still in play for a bye week





How hot is the seat for Dan Quinn? - The Falcoholic

Dan Quinn may find himself unemployed after the regular season. Or he may roam the sideline again in 2020.





Monday Morning Optimist: Carolina Panthers were almost there once again - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers have some talent, which leaves them just a few steps shy of being a good team





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Jameis Winston Makes History - Bucs Nation

The Buccaneers win their fourth in a row on the back of Jameis Winston’s historical performance

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Despite suffering a close loss, why a Falcons’ win is going to help the 49ers long term - Niners Nation

The Falcons just handed the 49ers a huge wake up call and that’s actually going to help San Francisco heading into the playoffs.





Arizona Cardinals win over Browns creates more drama in Cleveland - Revenge of the Birds

A win and things changed for the Arizona Cardinals.





Seahawks WR Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely for violating NFL’s drug policy - Field Gulls

The NFL announced on Monday that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has repeatedly violated the league’s substance abuse policy, has violated it again. Gordon has been suspended...





LA Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys: Another big game and another failed test - Turf Show Times

The LA Rams effectively ended their postseason hopes in Arlington, Texas.