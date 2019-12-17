Dolphins place Raekwon McMillan on IR, sign LB Calvin Munson off Patriots practice squad

There are only two games left in the 2019 season, but the Miami Dolphins continue to make roster moves with their eyes set towards the future. Unfortunately, this time it came at the expense of one of their top defensive playmakers.

According to the Miami Dolphins official website, the Dolphins made two roster moves a short time ago.

We have signed linebacker Calvin Munson off New England’s practice squad and placed linebacker Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 17, 2019

First, the team placed linebacker Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve. McMillan, played in 13 games with Miami this year, combining for 72 tackles and one pass defensed. This is disappointing news for McMillan, who missed his entire rookie season (2017) after suffering an ACL injury in the preseason. The good news, however, is this injury doesn’t seem to be nearly as severe and he should be fully recovered by offseason activities.

With McMillan now on IR, that paved the way for a corresponding roster move. And as we’ve seen over the last several weeks, the Dolphins have done their due diligence on other team’s ‘acorns’.

This time, Brian Flores and his staff went ‘picking’ from an all too familiar location, signing LB Calvin Munson from New England’s practice squad.

Munson, spent the entire season in New England and had a short stint in 2018 with the defending Super Bowl Champs. In 2017, Munson played in 14 games (5 starts) with the Giants combining for 55 tackles, 2 sacks, and one forced fumble. He was a UDFA that season.

It will be interesting to see what Munson can show this coaching staff over the final two weeks of the season, though a long-term role in Miami seems unlikely. Then again, stranger things have happened.