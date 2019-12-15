Brian Flores fined for confrontation with official

It has been a disappointing two weeks for Brian Flores and his Miami Dolphins.

First, the team lost to their division rivals the New York Jets 22-21—after a controversial pass interference call that was overturned by the suits in New York City. A week later, his team laid an egg in the same stadium, losing to the Eli Manning and New York Giants, 36-20.

And just when Flores thought things couldn’t possibly get worse, the league handed down a fine for his ‘vociferous argument’ with referee Craig Wrolstad.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the NFL fined Flores $25K for his outburst after last Sunday’s controversial pass interference call. A call, that many still believe was unjust, to say the least.

This weekend, the NFL fined #Dolphins coach Brian Flores $25,000 for his vociferous argument against the late pass interference review, one that included him getting up close and person with referee Craig Wrolstad. It ended contributing greatly to a loss to the #Jets. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

Admittedly, I don’t know when Flores ‘crossed the line’. Truth is, we have seen coaches do far worse than what we witnessed from Flores last Sunday. However, no one knows the context of what was said, and that is something we may never find out.

Here are two examples of angry Flores.

and that’s the bottom line... pic.twitter.com/BIbSh0sgoc — josh houtz (@houtz) December 8, 2019

When the game ended, Flores wasn’t done telling the officials how he felt.

Unfortunately for Flores’ wallet, I don’t see him changing the way he approaches the game anytime soon. Part of what makes him a fan favorite and a ‘player’s coach’ is his ability to fight for his guys—no matter how right or wrong they might be.

If I’m referee Craig Wrolstad, I’d thank my lucky stars I wasn’t the victim of a vociferous Stone Cold Stunner.

...And that’s the bottom line, cuz Brian Flores said so.