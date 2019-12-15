Week Fifteen Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you make it into this post you are celebrating another exciting Miami Dolphins win. If not and you are not done with football for the day we have the late afternoon games listed below.
Sunday, December 15th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) 4th AFC South @ Oakland Raiders (6-7) 2nd AFC West
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715
- Odds: Oakland Raiders -6.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
Cleveland Browns (6-7) 3rd AFC North @ Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1) 4th NFC West
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714
- Odds: Cleveland Browns -3
- Over/Under: 49
Minnesota Vikings (9-4) 2nd NFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) 4th AFC West
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713
- Odds: Minnesota Vikings -1
- Over/Under: 45
Los Angeles Rams (8-5) 3rd NFC West @ Dallas Cowboys (6-7) 1st NFC East
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716
- Odds: Even
- Over/Under: 48
Atlanta Falcons (4-9) 4th AFC South @ San Francisco 49ers (11-2) 1st NFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 717
- Odds: San Francisco 49ers -10
- Over/Under: 49
