Week Fifteen Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you make it into this post you are celebrating another exciting Miami Dolphins win. If not and you are not done with football for the day we have the late afternoon games listed below.

Sunday, December 15th, 2019 Late Afternoon Games

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9) 4th AFC South @ Oakland Raiders (6-7) 2nd AFC West

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715

Channel 715 Odds: Oakland Raiders -6.5

Oakland Raiders -6.5 Over/Under: 46.5

Cleveland Browns (6-7) 3rd AFC North @ Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1) 4th NFC West

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714

Channel 714 Odds: Cleveland Browns -3

Cleveland Browns -3 Over/Under: 49

Minnesota Vikings (9-4) 2nd NFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) 4th AFC West

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713

Channel 713 Odds: Minnesota Vikings -1

Minnesota Vikings -1 Over/Under: 45

Los Angeles Rams (8-5) 3rd NFC West @ Dallas Cowboys (6-7) 1st NFC East

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 716

Channel 716 Odds: Even

Even Over/Under: 48

Atlanta Falcons (4-9) 4th AFC South @ San Francisco 49ers (11-2) 1st NFC West