Miami Dolphins @ New York Giants: Live Thread & Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins come into this weeks game coming off the narrowest of losses to the hated New York Jets. Miami dropped last weeks game, also played in New Jersey by a 21 to 20 score. Prior to last week Miami was coming off an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles 37 to 31.

Today’s opponent, the New York Giants are having just as bad a year as your Miami Dolphins. Coming into this week the Giants have a 2 and 11 record with a nine game losing streak behind them.

Miami Dolphins (3-10) 4th AFC East @ New York Giants (2-11) 4th NFC East