Dolphins at Giants: Charles Harris, Walt Aikens inactive for Miami

The Miami Dolphins and New York Giants have released their respective injury reports, with both teams listing ket contributors for the 2019 seasons. The Dolphins will be without safety/special teams ace Walt Aikens, who did not travel with the team to New York this week despite being healthy. The team will also not play defensive end Charles Harris, despite a pass rush that struggles seemingly every week.

Also inactive for the Dolphins are newly aquired cornerback Tae Hayes, fullback Chandler Cox, center/guard Keaton Sutherland, center/guard Evan Boehm, and tackle Adam Pankey.

The Giants will again start Eli Manning at quarterback with rookie Daniel Jones inactive with an ankle sprain. He is joined on the inactive list by tight end Evan Engram, running back Wayne Gallman, guard Chad Slade, guard Kevin Zeitler, and tight end Rhett Ellison.

Kickoff for today’s game, Miami’s second straight week visiting MetLife Stadium after playing the New York Jets there last weekend, is at 1pm ET.