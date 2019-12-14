Dolphins at Giants Week: How to stream, where to watch, weather, injuries, odds, more

The Miami Dolphins head to MetLife Stadium for the second straight week this Sunday, facing the New York Giants after last week’s visit to the New York Jets. Will Miami come away with a different result on this trip after a loss a week ago?

The Giants will have Eli Manning starting at quarterback for the second week in a row. The former Super Bowl MVP last week returned to the starting role after rookie Daniel Jones sustained an ankle sprain. Will he be more comfortable with the first team this week, or will he remind people why New York was willing to bench him?

How far will this game go to determing the draft order for two teams in contention for the first overall pick?

Here is everything you need to know for Sunday’s game:

Week 15

Miami Dolphins (3-10) at New York Giants (2-11)

December 15, 2019

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET on December 15

Where is the game?

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jesey

How can I watch the game?

CBS throughout South Florida and the New York City market

Map via 506Sports.com; Dolphins at Giants in orange

Who is the broadcast team?

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

How can I stream the game?

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins radio network (WQAM 560 AM / KISS 99.9 FM in Miami area)

Dolphins.com

Who is the radio broadcast team?

Jimmy Cefealo, Joe Rose, Bob Griese, Kim Bokamper

Who was on the injury report?

What are the current betting odds?

Giants -3

Over/Under: 45.0

What will the weather be like for the game?

Mostly cloudy, 44°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Regular Season: Giants lead 6-2

Who won most recently?

Giants won 31-24 in Week 14, 2015 in Miami

