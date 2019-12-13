Dolphins add Tae Hayes, place Gerald Willis on IR

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday they had be awarded rookie cornerback Tae Hayes off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hayes played one game for the Jaguars this season, spending most of the year on the tea’s practice squad before being promoted at the end of October. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent with Jacksonville out of Appalchian State.

To make roster space for Hayes, the Dolphins placed rookie defensive tackle Gerald Willis on injured reserve. Willis has been battling a hip injury, but will now be out the remainder of the season. He appeared in two games for the Dolphins on the year, reocrding two tackles. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, originally entering the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Baltimore Ravens out of the University of Miami.

The Dolphins have three games remaining this season, including this weekend’s game against the New York Giants. Miami has made several roster moves over the pas several weeks as they continue to churn the roster and look for hidden gems they can roll into their 2020 rebuild.