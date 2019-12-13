Dolphins sign DeVante Parker to contract extension

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday the signing of wide receiver DeVante Parker to a contract extension. The new deal keeps Parker with Miami through the 2023 season.

Parker, 26, was in the first year of a two-year contract he signed at the end of the 2018 season. There had been speculation Miami would rescind the fifth-year option in Parker’s contract, allowing him to become a free agent, before the team signed him to that deal. Now, during a season in which he is setting career highs in nearly every statistical category, Parker has added years to his contract.

Paker was Miami’s first-round pick in 2015. This year, through 13 games played with 11 starts, Parker has 55 receptions for 882 yards with six touchowns. He was forced to leave last week’s game against the New York Jets with a concussion, though he seems to be progressing with the possibility to play this week at the New York Giants.

According to the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley, the four-year extension is worth around $40 million with an $8 million signing bonus.

Update: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports there is $21.5 million in guarantees within Parker’s new contract.

Check back for more updates as details are released.