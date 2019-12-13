Phinsider Radio: Tom Brady rumors, NFL Draft chatter, and Giants vs Dolphins Preview

First, I’d like to say Happy Holidays to all of our loyal listeners. We apologize for the two week hiatus but we promise to finish strong as the 2019 season comes to an end. And I promise, BIG THINGS are happening in the New Year.

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

On this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio: Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN), Aaron Sutton (@ASuttonPFN), and myself (@houtz) discuss the Miami Dolphins 22-21 loss to the New York Jets, Brian Flores, and several rumors from the past week.

We kick off this week’s show by discussing Miami’s disappointing 22-21 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. How did the guys feel about the offense’s performance without several key contributors? How did the defense look with several new faces? And of course, we discuss the pass interference that inevitably cost the Dolphins the victory.

Next, we turn our attention to head coach Brian Flores and tell you why all Dolphins’ fans should be excited about the future of the franchise.

Lastly, we discuss the news that Utah State QB Jordan Love is declaring for the NFL Draft and of course the elephant in the room—Could Tom Brady play for the Dolphins in 2020? Matthew Cannata will tell you EVERYTHING he’s hearing from his three-eyed ravens.

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

Follow Matthew (@CannataPFN), Aaron (@ASuttonPFN), and myself (@houtz) on Twitter! Tune in. Subscribe. Give us an awesome rating. Hugs and kisses.