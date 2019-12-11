NFL 100 All-Time Team: Offensive linemen finalists include first Dolphins

The NFL All-Time Team being developed throughout the league’s 100th season has thus far included 12 running backs, seven defensive ends, seven defensive tackles, 12 linebackers, seven cornerbacks, six safeties, two punters, two kickers, a punt returner, a kick returner, and four coaches. The only tie to the Miami Dolphins among the 61 members of the All-Time Team thus far is linebacker Junior Seau, who spent three years of his 20-year career with Miami.

So far, no full-time Dolphins players have been honored. That could end soon. On Monday, the finalists for the tight ends and offensive linemen were announced. While no Dolphins tight ends are among the group, three offensive linemen made the group.

Dolphins guard Larry Little, center Jim Langer, and center Dwight Stephenson all made the finalists list. The All-Time Team is decided by a vote from 26 people, including three league voters (Joel Busset, Joe Horrigan, and Chris Willis), six coaches (Bill Belichick, Tony Dungy, Dick LeBeau, John Madden, Don Shula, and Dick Vermeil), five personnel (Ernie Accorsi, Gil Brandt, Charley Casserly, Bill Polian, and Ron Wolf), four players (Dan Fouts, Ron Jaworski, Ozzie Newsome, and Art Shell), and seven media (Dave Anderson, Judy Battista, Jarrett Bell, Rick Gosselin, Peter King, Don Pierson, and Charean Williams).

Little played from 1967 to 1980, initially signing as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers in 1967 before being traded to the Dolphins in 1969. Little was selected to five Pro Bowls, including four straight from 1971 to 1974, was a First-Team All-Pro selection five straight seasons from 1971 to 1975, and was named to the NFL’s All Decades Team for the 1970s. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

Langer played from 1970 through 1981, joining Miami as an undrafted free agent. He made six straight Pro Bowls from 1973 through 1978 and was a four-time First-Team All-Pro. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

Stephenson played from 1980 through 1987 and was a second-round pick of Miami in 1980. He was considered the top center in the game during his career, a career cut short by a knee injury. He was selected to five straight Pro Bowls from 1983 through 1987 and as a four-time First-Team All-Pro from 1984 through 1987. He was the NFL Man of the Year in 1985 and was named to the NFL’s All Decades Team for the 1980s. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

The league announced 40 total offensive lineman finalists for the All-Time Team, with the plan to announce seven tackles, seven guards, and four centers on Friday, December 13 at 8pm ET. Can Miami land two of the four centers? Will Little grab a spot among the guards?