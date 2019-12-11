Utah State QB Jordan Love declares for 2020 NFL Draft

The odds the Miami Dolphins select a quarterback in April’s draft seem to pretty good. After all, the team has been searching for a QB since the GOAT Dan Marino retired—and have struggled to find their guy ever since.

And while Ryan Tannehill is getting paid $18-million by Miami to take the Titans to the playoffs, the Dolphins are competing with 37-year old Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm. All the while, letting Josh Rosen continue to develop in the shadows.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins desperately need a QB. And whether you believe in Tua Tagovailoa (like I do) or would rather draft Jalen Hurts or another developmental prospect in the later rounds, there are several options to choose from. Today, another highly-coveted QB has chosen to declare and will be on many teams’ radar heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Utah State QB Jordan Love took to Twitter late Tuesday night and made it very clear he will be entering April’s draft.

Love had a disappointing season in 2019, completing 263/434 passes for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Many believe a new offensive coordinator and poor supporting cast heavily affected his sub-par numbers. However, with an invitation to the Senior Bowl extremely likely, Love will have every opportunity to improve his draft stock.

It is too early to project where Love may be drafted. But for a player that could have decided to transfer to Texas Tech or Oklahoma, there’s a very good chance he was awarded a first-round grade by the draft committee. And although top-5 would be a bit too rich for my blood, landing Love in the middle of round-one would be the perfect scenario.

In the end, many believe Love is a project that needs time to develop in the right situation. And whether we want to believe it or not, the Dolphins are not competing in 2020. So, whether it’s Tagovailoa, Love or one of the many other prospects, it would be in their best interest to let that player sit and develop. And for a player many have compared to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes or Buffalo’s Josh Allen—both of which were drafted by Dolphins’ scout Marvin Allen—it would be in Miami’s best interest to let him sit and develop.

Personally, I would love to see the Dolphins draft Jordan Love.

How do you feel about Jordan Love and the idea of him being the Dolphins QB of the future?