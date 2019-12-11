Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots accused of illegally videotaping Bengals sideline: What we know so far - Pats Pulpit

The NFL is investigating the Patriots once more.





Report: Le’Veon Bell went bowling Saturday before missing Jets game Sunday - Gang Green Nation

The New York Post reports Jets running back Le’Veon Bell was bowling all night on Saturday. Normally this would not be news, but the Jets had ruled him out of the game against the Dolphins the next...





Opinion: Buffalo Bills had a chance to steal a game they didn’t deserve and that’s exciting - Buffalo Rumblings

Bills left (at least) ten huge plays on the field.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Bills final recap: An ugly but important win - Baltimore Beatdown

The 10-2 Baltimore Ravens traveled to Buffalo to face the 9-3 Buffalo Bills in an anticipated AFC match. Baltimore would clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win.

The wind was strong in Buffalo as...





JuJu Smith-Schuster’s absence may be a blessing in disguise - Behind the Steel Curtain

During Smith-Schuster’s injury, other young wide receivers have answered the call





Joe Mixon’s career day vs. Browns highlights his midseason turnaround - Cincy Jungle

Mixon had a career high in rushing yards and receiving yards against the Browns.





Brownies and Frownies: Bengals come close but succumb to Cleveland 27-19 - Dawgs By Nature

First installment of "Battle of Ohio" goes to the home team

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans-Broncos - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, and person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together and writes about the letdown after the climax.





Titans vs. Texans Code Blue - Music City Miracles

There has been a lot of clamoring on Twitter for this weekend’s match-up between the Titans and Texans at Nissan Stadium to be a "Code Blue" game. If you aren’t familiar with what that is, (you...





Open Thread: Should the Jacksonville Jaguars try to remain competitive? - Big Cat Country

Over the years, I’ve found myself asking this question far too often before the season even ends, but here we are again. What is the best case scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars right now?





Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri to undergo season ending knee surgery - Stampede Blue

NFL careers rarely go the way players or fans expect or want them to. The times when a player gets to go out with a Super Bowl win like Peyton Manning are few and far between. Far more often, they...

AFC WEST:

The Denver Broncos have found new life with Drew Lock at quarterback - Mile High Report

After a second win in a row, the big takeaway is that Drew Lock infuses excitement on offense.





The Chargers free fall provides ammunition for a 2020 redemption campaign - Bolts From The Blue

The artistically painful ways the Chargers have managed to re-invent losing this season have been hard to watch, and we may just be thankful for each and every mistake when we look back.





Despite adversity of the season, future looks bright for Raiders in Las Vegas - Silver And Black Pride

After all the injuries, all the travel miles, and a tough past three weeks, Raiders have no choice but to look forward





Patrick Mahomes could be limited in practice this week due to bruising - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs quarterback hurt his right hand early on in the game against the New England Patriots.

NFC EAST:

Post-game quotebook: What the Giants were saying after ninth straight loss - Big Blue View

Let’s hear from the players





Eagles vs. Giants: Winners, losers, and I dunnos - Bleeding Green Nation

NEVER A DOUBT





Kai Forbath is the new Cowboys kicker, but is he an upgrade? - Blogging The Boys

A change had to be made, but was this the right one?





The 5 O’Clock Club: How many times can Terry McLaurin make "the catch of the year"? - Hogs Haven

Incredible Terry McLaurin seems to keep topping himself on a regular basis

NFC NORTH:

Three plays separate good from bad: Inside Aaron Rodgers’ uninspiring week 14 game - Acme Packing Company

Aaron Jones dominated, Jimmy Graham broke out, and the offensive line did its job most of the day, but Aaron Rodgers and the passing game sputtered after the first quarter. What happened?





Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay eclipses 1,000 yards for second year in a row - Pride Of Detroit

The young receiver hit the 1,000-yard mark for the second year in a row on Sunday.





Roquan Smith out for season with torn pectoral, placed on injured reserve - Windy City Gridiron

The second-year linebacker had been enjoying a strong season before his injury on Thursday.





Rapoport: Vikings “optimistic” that Adam Thielen will return for Chargers game - Daily Norseman

Stop me if you’ve heard this before

NFC SOUTH:

After 49ers loss, Saints have their backs against the wall - Canal Street Chronicles

After yesterday’s loss to the 49ers, Saints have to win out for a chance at a bye





Tweet Recap: Falcons vs. Panthers - The Falcoholic

Let’s see what Twitter had to say during and after that fun win.





Monday Morning Optimist: I’ll keep watching the Panthers for Ian Thomas - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers should start Will Grier, but I’ll keep an eye on Thomas no matter what.





Resilient Bucs show major grit in win over Indianapolis - Bucs Nation

Is this the first sign of a change in culture?

NFC WEST:

NFC West standings, Week 15: 49ers return to first place - Niners Nation

Three more games





Arizona Cardinals fans begin to make a statement, put a quality product on the field or else - Revenge of the Birds

The hand-wringing and grandstanding on the Arizona Cardinals attendance issue has reached its peak.





Seahawks lose RB Rashaad Penny to torn ACL - Field Gulls

Rashaad Penny’s first touch on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams proved to be his last of the 2019 NFL Season.





LA Rams not in charge destiny peak-season form playoffs Sean McVay - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay has coached his LA Rams to their best football of the season. Will it matter?