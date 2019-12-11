Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots accused of illegally videotaping Bengals sideline: What we know so far - Pats Pulpit
The NFL is investigating the Patriots once more.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Report: Le’Veon Bell went bowling Saturday before missing Jets game Sunday - Gang Green Nation
The New York Post reports Jets running back Le’Veon Bell was bowling all night on Saturday. Normally this would not be news, but the Jets had ruled him out of the game against the Dolphins the next...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Opinion: Buffalo Bills had a chance to steal a game they didn’t deserve and that’s exciting - Buffalo Rumblings
Bills left (at least) ten huge plays on the field.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Bills final recap: An ugly but important win - Baltimore Beatdown
The 10-2 Baltimore Ravens traveled to Buffalo to face the 9-3 Buffalo Bills in an anticipated AFC match. Baltimore would clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win.
The wind was strong in Buffalo as...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s absence may be a blessing in disguise - Behind the Steel Curtain
During Smith-Schuster’s injury, other young wide receivers have answered the call
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Mixon’s career day vs. Browns highlights his midseason turnaround - Cincy Jungle
Mixon had a career high in rushing yards and receiving yards against the Browns.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Brownies and Frownies: Bengals come close but succumb to Cleveland 27-19 - Dawgs By Nature
First installment of "Battle of Ohio" goes to the home team
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans-Broncos - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, and person isn’t enough to write about it all, the masthead joins together and writes about the letdown after the climax.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans vs. Texans Code Blue - Music City Miracles
There has been a lot of clamoring on Twitter for this weekend’s match-up between the Titans and Texans at Nissan Stadium to be a "Code Blue" game. If you aren’t familiar with what that is, (you...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Open Thread: Should the Jacksonville Jaguars try to remain competitive? - Big Cat Country
Over the years, I’ve found myself asking this question far too often before the season even ends, but here we are again. What is the best case scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars right now?
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri to undergo season ending knee surgery - Stampede Blue
NFL careers rarely go the way players or fans expect or want them to. The times when a player gets to go out with a Super Bowl win like Peyton Manning are few and far between. Far more often, they...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
The Denver Broncos have found new life with Drew Lock at quarterback - Mile High Report
After a second win in a row, the big takeaway is that Drew Lock infuses excitement on offense.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
The Chargers free fall provides ammunition for a 2020 redemption campaign - Bolts From The Blue
The artistically painful ways the Chargers have managed to re-invent losing this season have been hard to watch, and we may just be thankful for each and every mistake when we look back.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Despite adversity of the season, future looks bright for Raiders in Las Vegas - Silver And Black Pride
After all the injuries, all the travel miles, and a tough past three weeks, Raiders have no choice but to look forward
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Patrick Mahomes could be limited in practice this week due to bruising - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs quarterback hurt his right hand early on in the game against the New England Patriots.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Post-game quotebook: What the Giants were saying after ninth straight loss - Big Blue View
Let’s hear from the players
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles vs. Giants: Winners, losers, and I dunnos - Bleeding Green Nation
NEVER A DOUBT
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Kai Forbath is the new Cowboys kicker, but is he an upgrade? - Blogging The Boys
A change had to be made, but was this the right one?
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
The 5 O’Clock Club: How many times can Terry McLaurin make "the catch of the year"? - Hogs Haven
Incredible Terry McLaurin seems to keep topping himself on a regular basis
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Three plays separate good from bad: Inside Aaron Rodgers’ uninspiring week 14 game - Acme Packing Company
Aaron Jones dominated, Jimmy Graham broke out, and the offensive line did its job most of the day, but Aaron Rodgers and the passing game sputtered after the first quarter. What happened?
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay eclipses 1,000 yards for second year in a row - Pride Of Detroit
The young receiver hit the 1,000-yard mark for the second year in a row on Sunday.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Roquan Smith out for season with torn pectoral, placed on injured reserve - Windy City Gridiron
The second-year linebacker had been enjoying a strong season before his injury on Thursday.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Rapoport: Vikings “optimistic” that Adam Thielen will return for Chargers game - Daily Norseman
Stop me if you’ve heard this before
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
After 49ers loss, Saints have their backs against the wall - Canal Street Chronicles
After yesterday’s loss to the 49ers, Saints have to win out for a chance at a bye
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Tweet Recap: Falcons vs. Panthers - The Falcoholic
Let’s see what Twitter had to say during and after that fun win.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: I’ll keep watching the Panthers for Ian Thomas - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers should start Will Grier, but I’ll keep an eye on Thomas no matter what.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Resilient Bucs show major grit in win over Indianapolis - Bucs Nation
Is this the first sign of a change in culture?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
NFC West standings, Week 15: 49ers return to first place - Niners Nation
Three more games
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals fans begin to make a statement, put a quality product on the field or else - Revenge of the Birds
The hand-wringing and grandstanding on the Arizona Cardinals attendance issue has reached its peak.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks lose RB Rashaad Penny to torn ACL - Field Gulls
Rashaad Penny’s first touch on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams proved to be his last of the 2019 NFL Season.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams not in charge destiny peak-season form playoffs Sean McVay - Turf Show Times
Sean McVay has coached his LA Rams to their best football of the season. Will it matter?
