Dolphins continue to make roster moves

It is week 14 and the Miami Dolphins just suffered a disappointing 22-21 loss to their division rivals the New York Jets. And although the team is now focused on the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins continue to search high and low for talent that fits with Brian Flores’ philosophies.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins made three roster moves today. First, they plucked defensive back Nate Brooks off of the New England Patriots practice squad. In addition to Brooks, Miami signed linebacker Jamal Davis from the Titans’ practice squad and claimed guard Adam Pankey off waivers from the Packers.

Per league source, Dolphins signing Nate Brooks from Patriots practice squad and Jamal Davis from Tennessee's practice squad. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 10, 2019

OL Adam Pankey, released by the Packers yesterday, was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins, per a source. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 10, 2019

Brooks, Davis, and Pankey were all undrafted free agents. And although the two defensive players have yet to make their NFL debut, Pankey has played in two games with the Packers—one in 2017 and one in 2018.

To make these roster moves, the Dolphins placed DB Ryan Lewis and DB Ken Webster on injured reserve. They also waived running back Zach Zenner-who the team signed late last week.

For a team that is mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, they continue to churn the bottom of the roster in hopes of finding key contributors not only for 2019 but beyond. Who knows if any of Miami’s recent signings will stick around through 2020, but it’s nice to see a coaching staff and front office do WHATEVER it takes to find talent.