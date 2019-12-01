Eagles at Dolphins final score, recap, and immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins came away with the win over the Philadelphia Eagles in a back-and-forth game that led to Miami moving to 3-9 on the season. The loss keeps the Eagles behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

Final Score

Eagles 31 - Dolphins 37

The Dolphins attempted the onside kick to begin the second half, but the Eagles recovered. Starting at the Miami 47-yard line, Philadelphia quickly moved down the field, with quarterback Carson Wentz completing passes of 15- and 10-yards to Alshon Jeffery and 10- and 3-yards to Dallas Goedert, along with runs of 3- and -2-yards from Miles Sanders. The Jeffery reception for 10 yards scored the touchdown and gave Philadelphia a two-touchdown lead. Eagles 28-14.

Miami’s possession started with an 11-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Mike Gesicki, then followed that with another Fitzpatrick to Gesicki pass, this time for 21-yards. After a short pass from Fitzpatrick to Durham Smythe picking up six yards, Fitzpatrick looked over the middle to Albert Wilson for nine yards. Then Myles Gaskin picked up 11-yards on an end-around, followed by Fitzpatrick playing the same jump-ball game with DeVante Parker from the first half, this time with Parker scoring on the 17-yard pass. Eagles 28-21.

The Eagles looked to respond, pushing the lead back to double digits, on their next drive. They started with a Wentz pass to Zach Ertz for nine yards, then Sanders picked up eight yards. Wentz looked for Goedert on the third play of the drive, picking up 24 yards on the play. He then looked to Jeffery, who turned the short pass into an 11-yard pick up. The drive would stall after that for Philadelphia, however, as Sanders picked up three yards, then an incomplete pass was followed by a sack with San Eguavoen getting to Wentz. The Eagles missed the field goal attempt from 49-yards.

Miami went to work immediately, starting with an incomplete pass on a free play, which was compounded by a roughing the passer penalty, moving Miami up 15 yards. Patrick Laird then picked up two yards before Fitzpatrick found Allen Hurns for 12 yards. After a three-yard loss by Laird, Fitzpatrick looked to Wilson for seven yards, then Burns for 14 yards. Setting up at the Philadelphia 14, Fitzpatrick rolled right and threw a jump ball to the endzone, this time having Mike Gesicki come down with the score. Miami attempted the two point conversion, but Fitzpatrick tripped and the attempt was no good. Eagles 28-26.

After an incomplete pass started the Eagles drive, they picked up five yards on a Sanders run. Wentz threw incomplete on the next play, but a defensive pass interference penalty gave Philadelphia a first down. Wentz then threw incomplete on first down, then Sanders was stopped for a four-yard loss on a pass. After the change of quarters, Wentz looked deep for Jeffery, but it fell incomplete and Philadelphia punted.

The Dolphins started with the ball at their own 4-yard line, with FItzpatrick finding Parker for an eight-yard gain. After an incomplete pass, Fitzpatrick found Gesicki on a slant, with the tight end turning up field and delivering a flying knee to the face of Rodney McLeod for a 21-yard gain. Fitzpatrick then picked up six yards on a pass to Myles Gaskin before two straight incompletions were bailed out by a defensive pass interference penalty that gave Miami a first down on a failed 3rd down play. Fitzpatrick went back to his favorite target on the next play, throwing another jump ball to Parker, who caught the pas for a 34-yard gain, setting up Miami at the Philadelphia 15-yard line. After an incomplete pass, Laird picked up 11 yards on a pass from Fitzpatrick, then finished the drive with a four-yard touchdown run. The Dolphins converted the two-point attempt with a pass from Fitzpatrick to Laird. Dolphins 34-28.

The Eagles responded with a three-and-out, featuring a run from Sanders for four yards, a pass from Wentz to Sanders for two yards, and an offensive pass interference penalty on an incomplete pass leading to the punt.

Miami started with a 12-yard pass to Gesicki to move from their own 17-yard line out to the 29. After a defenisve offside penalty, Laird picked up six yards on a pass from Fitzpatrick. After two incomplete passes, Fitzpatrick connected with Albert Wilson to convert a 3rd-and-10 with a 13-yard play. Gaskin then picked up nine yards followed by a Fitzpatrick run for no gain. After an incomplete pass, Fitzpatrick found Parker on a slant, picking up eight yards to convert on 4th-and-1. Laird lost a yard on first down, then a 25-yard pass to Gesicki was negated when the tight end was called for offensive pass interference. A short pass across the middle to Durham Smyth gave Miami back seven yards, then a one-yard run from Laird set up a Jason Sanders 51-yard field goal, extending Miami’s lead. Dolphins 37-28.

The Eagles went into a hurry up on their next drive, looking to score quickly after Miami pushed it to a two-score game. They started with a 27-yard gain on a Wentz to Jeffery pass, then another for 11 yards. Wentz looked for Nelson Aghlor down the left sideline on the next play, a pass called incomplete but challenged by Philadelphia and overturned for a 24-yard gain. On 1st-and-10 from the 13, Wentz looked to Zach Ertz in the endzone, but the pass was broken up by Eric Rowe. On 2nd-and-10, Taco Charlton stripped Wentz for the sack, with Wentz able to recover. Then Wentz threw incomplete looking for Jeffery in the back of the endzone. After the 2-minute warning, the Eagles lined up for the field goal. Dolphins 37-31.

The Dolphins recovered the onside kick, giving them the ball at their own 37-yard line with 1:51 remaining in the game and the Eagles with one timeout. A Laird run for no gain forced the Eagles to take their final timeout. Laird then ran again, picking up one yard. Laird ran up the middle on 3rd-and-9, picking up two yards. On 4th-and-7, Miami let the clock run to just eight seconds remaining with the punt.

The Eagles set up at their own 31, Wentz found Jeffery for 20 yards on a ball that was tipped just before the catch. On the hail mary attempt, the ball bounced around before Chris Lammons came down with the interception to end the game.

Immediate reactions

I do not mind the onside kick to start the half. Miami took a chance and tried to steal a possession. It bit them with a touchdown for Philadelphia coming out of the possession, but when you are 2-9, taking chances seems like a great idea.

The Miami offense came to play. The Dolphins started the game with an interception and a punt. After that, it was touchdown, touchdown, half, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, field goal.

This game was fun. The Eagles had everything to play for in this game, and Miami stayed with them toe-to-toe, eventually pushing past them and taking the win.

Parker was a beast all game, finishing with seven receptions for 159 yards (22.7 average) and two touchdowns. Gesicki did work as well, catching five passes for 79 yards and a score. Fitzpatrick threw for 365 yards on 27 for 39 passing with three touchdowns and an interception, giving him a 113.7 passer rating for the contest.