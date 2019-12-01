Opposing Player Spotlight: Week 13, Philadelphia Eagles

For the third week in a row, another former high profile Miami Dolphins is taking on his former team, and for the second consecutive week, it’s a fan-favorite whom the team traded away for a mid-round pick. Last week, the Dolphins traveled to Cleveland to take on Jarvis Landry and the Browns. This week, the Philadelphia Eagles are down in South Florida to take on our beloved Dolphins, and with them, they bring a familiar face at running back.

Each week of the 2019 season, I am highlighting one player on the team squaring off with the Miami Dolphins that ‘phins fans should be watching out for. This week, that player is Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi.

Fact Check: Jay Ajayi

Position: RB

Experience: 5th season

Age: 26

Height/Weight: 6’0”, 223 lbs

College: Boise State

Stat Review

After joining the Eagles in 2017 following a trade from the Miami Dolphins, Ajayi went on to win a Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, just four games into the very next season, he tore his ACL and went unsigned as a free agent during the 2019 offseason. His recovery took him well into this year, leading him to try out with a variety of teams before finding his way back to Philadelphia just a few weeks ago. An injury to Eagles lead back Jordan Howard finally allowed Ajayi to take the field for the Eagles last week. In that game, he carried the ball six times for a grand total of 16 yards (2.7 ypc).

Key Matchups

With Howard declared out once again and Ajayi having another week to become acclimated to the football field after so much time off, expect the British native to share carries relatively evenly with Eagles rookie Miles Sanders. Sanders’ proficiency in the passing game means that the Dolphins should expect to face off with Ajayi on early downs. As Dolphins fans know quite well, Ajayi is a bruising runner who is difficult to take down upon first contact. With that said, Miami’s linebackers (especially prolific run-stuffer Raekwon McMillan) will need to be on call all game and ready to plug running lanes opened up by Philadelphia’s talented offensive line.