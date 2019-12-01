Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Houston Texans Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Sunday Night Football features two first place AFC teams. The 10 and 1 New England Patriots will travel west and south to take on the 7 and 4 Houston Texans. The Patriots are coming off a win over the Dallas Cowboys by a 13 to 9 score giving them the best record on the AFC as of this week.

The Houston Texans pulled out a 20 to 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts last week following an embarrassing blow out against the Baltimore Ravens 7 to 41. The Colts win allowed the Texans to hold on to first place in the AFC South with one game over the Colts coming into the week.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this game or any of the other games in and around the NFL today including as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots (10-1) 1st AFC East @ Houston Texans (7-4) 1st AFC South