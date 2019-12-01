 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 13 winners picks: Straight-up picks from The Phinsider

By Kevin Nogle
Chicago Bears v&nbsp;Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Phinsider straight-up winners picks are back for the NFL’s 2019 Week 13 schedule of games. This week is a little odd, because it is Thanksgiving week, which means were are actually already three games into the week. That said, we have all of our picks for the week below.

We have seen a little change in the standings this week, where James McKinney’s 11-3 Week 12 results pushed him into a tie for the overall lead in our season-long pool. Kathleen Noa and Justin Hier were both 10-4 last week, while I returned to my normal position of fourth with a 9-5 record.

James and Kat top our overall standings at 117-58-1, while Justin is 111-64-1. I am, as usual, in the rear with a 105-70-1 record this season. I do not understand what is happening with my picks.

Here are what we think will happen this week. Share your picks and your season record in the comments at the bottom of the page:

The Phinsider Picks Pool

Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Bears Lions Bears Lions
Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Saints Saints Saints Saints
San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
Washington Redskins at Carolina Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers
New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals Bengals Jets Bengals Jets
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Titans Titans Titans Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars Buccaneers Jaguars Buccs
Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
Green Bay Packers at New York Giants Packers Packers Packers Packers
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Rams Rams Cardinals Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Broncos Chargers Chargers Chargers
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Browns Browns Browns Browns
New England Patriots at Houston Texans Patriots Patriots Texans Texans
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
Week 12 9-5 11-3 10-4 10-4
Season Results 105-70-1 117-58-1 111-64-1 117-58-1

