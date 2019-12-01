NFL Week 13 winners picks: Straight-up picks from The Phinsider

The Phinsider straight-up winners picks are back for the NFL’s 2019 Week 13 schedule of games. This week is a little odd, because it is Thanksgiving week, which means were are actually already three games into the week. That said, we have all of our picks for the week below.

We have seen a little change in the standings this week, where James McKinney’s 11-3 Week 12 results pushed him into a tie for the overall lead in our season-long pool. Kathleen Noa and Justin Hier were both 10-4 last week, while I returned to my normal position of fourth with a 9-5 record.

James and Kat top our overall standings at 117-58-1, while Justin is 111-64-1. I am, as usual, in the rear with a 105-70-1 record this season. I do not understand what is happening with my picks.

Here are what we think will happen this week. Share your picks and your season record in the comments at the bottom of the page: