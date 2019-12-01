Eagles at Dolphins preview: One unknown Philadelphia player to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins face off in the regular season once every four years, with an eight year span between playing in each team’s resepctive stadium. Those gaps allow for a lot of changes to each team’s roster, and can lead to a Dolphins fan not knowing potentially key contributors for the Eagles, and vice versa.

We have been previewing this afternoon’s Eagles at Dolphins game with the help of Brandon Lee Gowton, the manager of Bleeding Green Nation, SB Nation’s Eagles team site. In speaking with Gowton, I asked him for a player about whom no one is really speaking, but will have an impact on the game. He turned to a 2019 draft pick for Philadelphia:

Keep an eye on JJ Arcega-Whiteside. The Eagles’ 2019 second-round pick has struggled to make an impact thus far but he figures to see an increased role with the Eagles cutting Jordan Matthews and Agholor/Jeffery potentially playing at less than 100%. Wentz and JJAW haven’t been able to get on the same page but one would think they might click at some point. Maybe this is the week for the JJAW breakout game considering the state of Miami’s vulnerable secondary.

Gowton is not wrong that Miami’s secondary is vulnerable - especially as injuries continue to decimate the unit. Will Arcega-Whiteside be able to take advantage of that vulnerability. Will Miami get focues on Nelson Agholor and/or Alshon Jeffery, both of whom could be more decoy than real threat on Sunday. Whatever the case, Gowton’s suggestion to keep an eye on the rookie is probably a pretty good on.

Check out Bleeding Green Nation for more on the Eagles and my answers to Gowton’s Dolphins questions.