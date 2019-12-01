Can Carson Wentz be Eagles’ X-Factor this week?

When the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles take the field later this afternoon, both teams will be looking for someone to take charge of the game and lead his team to a win. For the Dolphins, that “x-factor” player could be quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, wide receiver DeVante Parker, linebacker Jerome Baker, or linebacker Raekwon McMillan. Any of those four could prove to be the player who sparks Miami to snap their two-game losing streak.

Philadelphia, on a similar two-game slide, will be looking toward one player to make the difference, and it is the player who will have the ball in his hands every offensive snap. According to Brandon Lee Gowton, the manager of SB Nation’s Eagles team site Bleeding Green Nation, the x-factor for Philadelphia will be quarterback Carson Wentz.

Have to go with the obvious name in this situation: Carson Wentz. The Eagles’ starting quarterback hasn’t played well over the past two weeks. It’s clearly not all his fault given what little he’s had to work with. Still, there are moments where he deserves blames. He needs to stop turning the ball over and he needs to stop leaving plays on the field due to inaccurate throws. This week’s game figures to be a “get right” opportunity for Wentz. He needs to play well enough to lead the Eagles to victory in this spot.

Will Miami allow Wentz to “get right” or will they take advantage of a quarterback - and an offense - that has struggled to find rhythm as of late?