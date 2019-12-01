Week Thirteen Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time you make it into this post you are celebrating another exciting Miami Dolphins win. If not and you are not done with football for the day we have the late afternoon games listed below.

Sunday, December 1st, 2019 Late Afternoon Games

Sunday, December 1st, 2019 Late Afternoon Games

Los Angeles Rams (6-5) 3rd NFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1) 4th NFC West

When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 713

Channel 713 Odds: Los Angeles Rams -2

Los Angeles Rams -2 Over/Under: 47.

Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) 3rd AFC West @ Denver Broncos (3-8) 4th AFC West

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field, Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 714

Channel 714 Odds: Los Angeles Chargers -3

Los Angeles Chargers -3 Over/Under: 38.5

Oakland Raiders (6-5) 2nd AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) 1st AFC West