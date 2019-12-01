Philadelphia Eagles @ Miami Dolphins: Live Thread & Game Information

The Miami Dolphins will come into week 13th after dropping their second game in a row after winning two in a row. They will also be hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at home this week at Hard Rock Stadium,

Every Miami Dolphins fan is familiar with the struggles of this team this season as we are obviously all in on rebuilding the franchise. The Eagles, only two years removed from defeating the New England Patriots to take the Superbowl trophy home with them are in a struggle to stay relevant.

The Eagles are much helped out by the fact that they are in a horrible division in the NFC (a conference that otherwise seems loaded) where they sit only a half a game behind the Cowboys before this game and have a very legitimate chance of winning their division with a sub .500 record but like the Eagles fans, us Dolphins fans would love a chance to just appear in the playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) 2nd NFC East @ Miami Dolphins (2-9) 4th AFC East