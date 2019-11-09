Colts promote Chad Kelly from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted practice squad quarterback Chad Kelly to the team’s 53-man active roster, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move could signal the Colts do not believe starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be available for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Brian Hoyer would start if Brissett is not available, with Kelly serving as the backup.

Kelly was a seventh-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. The nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, Chad started his college football career at Clemson but was dismissed from the program after two years. He spent a season at East Mississippi Community College before then moving to Ole Miss, where he played the 2015 and 2016 seasons, though his senior year was cut short by an ACL tear.

In the pros, after being selected with the 253rd overall pick, the final selection of the 2017 Draft, started his career with a rookie season on the non-fotball injury list due to a wrist injury and surgery. In 2018, Kelly started the year as the backup for the Broncos, but was released during the season after an arrest for trespassing, for which Kelly ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Kelly joined the Colts this offseason, but was suspended to star the seaon for violation of the personal conduct penalty, stemming from the trespass. He was then waived by the Colts and re-signed to the practice squad. He has one career appearance, taking a kneel-down snap in 2018 for the Broncos.

Brissett, who took over the starting role after Andrew Luck’s retirement this preseason, has been dealing with a sprained left knee and was listed as questionable by the Colts in the final injury report for the week. He has thrown for 1,649 yards on 64.8 percent completions with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this year.

Hoyer went 17-for-26 for 168 yards with three tochdowns and an interception in relief of Brissett last week.

The Dolphins and Colts kickoff at 4:05pm ET on Sunday.

UPDATE: Schefter is now reporting Brissett has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday.

For more on the Colts and Brissett’s injury, check out SB Nation’s Colts team site Stampede Blue.