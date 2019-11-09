Youth Movement Begins To Pay Dividends

As we all know, football is an exciting sport, and there are few things more exciting than a young, exuberant football team that plays hard on every down, every game. The 2019 Miami Dolphins have become that kind of team. When I watched them against the Jets last Sunday, I saw a team that was actually pretty good, at least on that day. They were better than their opponent, and they knew it. To watch the defensive players swarming to the ball, repeatedly gang tackling New York players behind the line of scrimmage was heart warming. Unlike many previous editions of Dolphin teams in years past, this is young, fast and well conditioned squad. The kind of team that, with a strong infusion of talent, and more seasoning, will eventually be able to win the war of attrition against other teams in December and January.

That the Dolphins were able to notch their first win of the season at home, against the team that hired their last head coach after Miami fired him was the proverbial icing on the cake. I don’t want to be too harsh, because Jets fans feel the same pain after an ignominious loss that we feel here, but anyone who has followed the Dolphins for any length of time understands why there was no way I could root for a loss against New York. For the younger folks here, the Jets are the franchise whose defensive end, Marty Lyons, ended Hall of Fame Miami center Dwight Stephenson’s career with a cheap shot on Monday Night Football in December 1987. There has been, unfortunately, a lot of bad blood between the two teams. As is the case in every division, we have a good rivalry with Buffalo and New England, but not the kind of rivalry that deteriorates into what we have with the Jets. With Adam Gase now the head coach there, after all the money they’ve spent on free agents, with the talent they already had on the team, for them to have exactly the same record as Miami at the midpoint of the season is, frankly, hilarious. So, the next time you’re feeling down about another Dolphins’ loss, go over to Gang Green Nation, and read some of the things that are being said there. Go check out one of the many clips of Stephen A. Smith ripping Gase. After you’ve done that, I think you’ll feel a lot better about the Dolphins.

I feel good about the future of this team, and I feel good for guys like Gllmiaspr, who is probably one of the greatest fans the Dolphins have; I believe he has season tickets. It isn’t easy to watch some of these losses, but at least they seem to be headed in the right direction. Now, there is a certain quarterback who has been projected by many to be the first overall pick of the draft next Spring. I haven’t brought up his name here, and I’m not going to start now, but if we don’t have the number one pick, that should make a lot of folks who don’t want this guy feel better, as well. I do want to make sure we get the new term for selecting him that some fans here have apparently coined, spelled correctly. It’s ‘Tuacide’, not ‘Tuaside’. Homicide, suicide, ‘Tuacide’. Even when we make up our own words, we still need to try and get them spelled correctly. You never know when you might benefit from being able to spell something. In the late 1970’s, when I attended Pompano Beach Middle School, there was a guy at my bus stop whose last name was Niedzielski (pronounced ne-JELL-ski). This guy was just huge; I think he could probably have been a lineman, at least in college, if he wanted to. He got upset with me one day, for some reason or other, and I didn’t want to have to face him at the bus stop the next day. Understand, this was not a guy you wanted to have angry with you. Since I lived in the 2500 block of SE 7th Street, between the Intracoastal and Federal Highway, that meant about an hour’s walk to school the next day, and I didn’t feel like getting up at 6:30 AM, so I did the only thing I could do under the circumstances; I looked him up in the phone book and called him. He was so astonished that I could spell his name that he forgave me for whatever it was I had done to upset him, and at the bus stop the next day, he was telling everyone, ‘Hey, this guy knows to spell my name...’. So, you always want to try to be a good speller. Now, let’s see if we can ‘Belichick’ right; we’ve only been playing against his teams for about twenty years now. ‘Tuacide’. That’s the wrap for today, have a great week, everybody.