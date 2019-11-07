Thursday Night Football: Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks edition of Thursday Night Football will feature two AFC West teams. The 4 and 5 Los Angeles Chargers will travel upstate to Oakland take on the 4 and 4 Oakland Raiders. The Chargers surprised most of the NFL last week by defeating the Green Bay Packers 26 to 10. The win pulls the Chargers to only two games behind the division leading Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders are likewise coming off a victory from last week having defeating the Detroit Lions 31 to 24 at home. The Raiders are currently in second place in the division and will be looking for the win over the Chargers to keep pace with the Chiefs.

Please use this live thread to discuss this evening game or any of the other action in and around the NFL and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules during a live thread as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) 3rd AFC West @ Oakland Raiders (4-4) 2nd AFC West