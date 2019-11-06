Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 11/06/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is with the Miami Dolphins finally winning their first game do you expect any more wins out of this team and if so how many and against who? We made it through the first half of the season with a single win but most signs show the team playing better than what we saw in the first few games. The remaining game are the Indianapolis Colts in Indy, the Buffalo Bills at home, the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, the Philadelphia Eagles at home, the New York Jets in Jersey, the new York Giants in Jersey, the Cincinnati Bengals at home and the final game will be away at the New England Patriots.

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.