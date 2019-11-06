 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2019 NFL Power Rankings Week 10

By Kevin Nogle and Josh Houtz
Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season is here, and so are The Phinsider power rankings. This week, we have a new team on top of the field, though the New England Patriots did not fall far with their loss this week. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the rankings, things are a mess and really, you could swap around several of the teams and it would not look wrong at all.

Our power rankings are a little different than most sites’ rankings. This year, we chose to do a draft style set of rankings, with Josh Houtz and I alternating picks of which team we feel has the best chance to win the Super Bowl. We do not start with last week’s rankings, but rather just start selecting based on a reset “big board.”

This week, I take the odd picks while Houtz has the even selections:

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. New England Patriots
  3. New Orleans Saints
  4. Baltimore Ravens
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Green Bay Packers
  7. Dallas Cowboys
  8. Kansas City Chiefs
  9. Minnesota Vikings
  10. Houston Texans
  11. Philadelphia Eagles
  12. Los Angeles Rams
  13. Buffalo Bills
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Oakland Raiders
  16. Carolina Panthers
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Pittsburgh Steelers
  19. Denver Broncos
  20. Detroit Lions
  21. Chicago Bears
  22. Tennessee Titans
  23. Jacksonville Jaguars
  24. Cleveland Browns
  25. Arizona Cardinals
  26. New York Giants
  27. Atlanta Falcons
  28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  29. Miami Dolphins
  30. Washington Redskins
  31. New York Jets
  32. Cincinnati Bengals

