Phinsider Radio: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the Dolphins 26-18 WIN over the New York Jets

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

On this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio: Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN), Aaron Sutton (@ASuttonPFN), and myself (@houtz) discuss the Miami Dolphins 26-18 VICTORY over the Adam Gase led New York Jets.

What does this victory mean for Brian Flores and the 2019 Miami Dolphins? How does it affect the 2020 NFL draft? And we tell you why fans should be excited for the direction the team is headed.

We then discuss the latest injury news to star wide receiver, Preston Williams. How will the Dolphins rebound without their 6’5 playmaker? Houtz wants to know why he was returning kicks and compares him to the greatest wide receiver in the history of the world.

The guys then discuss Mark Walton’s 4-game suspension and Sutton tells you which running backs could get an expanded workload in his absence. We then gush over the progress of tight end Mike Gesicki and tell you why he could see a bigger role in William’s absence.

Lastly, we discuss this weekend’s LSU/Alabama game and Cannata breaks down his gameday experience at Hard Rock on Sunday.

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

Follow Matthew (@CannataPFN), Aaron (@ASuttonPFN), and myself (@houtz) on Twitter! Tune in. Subscribe. Give us an awesome rating. Hugs and kisses.