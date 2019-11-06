Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Tom Brady-Mohamed Sanu connection one of Patriots’ few bright spots during loss to Ravens - Pats Pulpit
Sanu had a career-performance in just his second game with the Patriots.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Fire Adam Gase - Gang Green Nation
Most Jets fans knew at the time of his hiring that bringing in Adam Gase was a mistake. Through the first few games of the season, there were various calls for patience. Even if you disagreed with...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills control their own destiny from second place - Buffalo Rumblings
Buffalo is in second place and now control their own destiny once again.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Patriots final recap: Lamar for MVP - Baltimore Beatdown
The 5-2 Baltimore Ravens returned from their bye week to face the undefeated New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in one of the biggest matchups of the season. The Ravens entered the game...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers 'Incredible Hulk' is becoming a fan favorite at Heinz Field - Behind the Steel Curtain
Pittsburgh Steelers Zach Banner's last name brings to mind the puny scientist that turned into the Incredible Hulk when angry, but his recent play more closely resembles the green behemoth himself.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Andy Dalton is reportedly looking forward to an offseason trade - Cincy Jungle
Andy Dalton’s time in Cincinnati may slowly be coming to an end.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns reportedly will keep status quo with Freddie Kitchens - Dawgs By Nature
NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reports that GM John Dorsey has no desire to move on from his head coach.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans-Jaguars (You Sound Like You’re From London) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, and not enough time for one person to write about it all, the Masthead joins together and writes about the Texans’ semester abroad.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans should be looking for a new offensive coordinator now - Music City Miracles
So over the last couple of weeks I have been criticized for my "click bait" and "hot take" posts here. Apparently being critical of the Titans about things that are concerning on the field falls...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Where do the Jaguars go after their mid-season bye week? - Big Cat Country
After Sunday’s brutal loss to the Houston Texans in London, the Jacksonville Jaguars fall to 4-5 on the season, third in the AFC South, in the thick of the the AFC playoff race and headed into the...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 9 @Steelers - Stampede Blue
Tough loss, but this one was not nearly Reich’s fault. He had the Colts in a position to win after losing the quarterback and the center on the first quarter. Reich had a good game.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
What will be the Broncos’ biggest 2020 need? - Mile High Report
Looking beyond quarterback and left tackle, what’s holding the roster back?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers week 9 snap counts - Bolts From The Blue
Lets look at all the contributors from the win
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders release Brandon Marshall with rookie Isaiah Johnson coming off IR - Silver And Black Pride
Brandon Marshall might be developing a serious distaste for the Raiders organization.
After re-signing with the team last week due to his familiarity with the defense, the team kept him inactive...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
All signs point to Patrick Mahomes returning vs. Titans - Arrowhead Pride
If the news breakers are correct, expect the reigning MVP to be back this Sunday.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants-Cowboys ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review — “Knuckleheaded things” edition - Big Blue View
Dishing out praise and criticism after another defeat
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
DeSean Jackson injury: Eagles wide receiver will have surgery and miss multiple weeks - Bleeding Green Nation
Not good!
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Michael Bennett looks like a great trade for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys
It’s only one game, but Michael Bennett looks right at home for the Cowboys.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
NFLPA: Trent Williams asked us not to pursue a formal investigation of his medical records - Hogs Haven
The Redskins have to make the next move
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Aaron Rodgers calls out Packers’ game prep habits on Los Angeles road trip - Acme Packing Company
Rodgers sounded very unhappy about how his teammates spent their time in LA leading up to the Packers’ loss to the Chargers.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions injury update: T.J. Hockenson did not suffer concussion vs Raiders - Pride Of Detroit
The team isn’t worried about a brain injury after the rookie tight end suffered a scary hit on Sunday.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Same stuff, different week as Bears lose again - Windy City Gridiron
Lester gives his thoughts on the game, plus he shares the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlights a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 22 to 14 loss to the Eagles.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings “not sure” when Adam Thielen will be back - Daily Norseman
But it sounds like it could be a while
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Payton finally has a backup QB worthy of giving Drew Brees the rest he needs when a win is guaranteed - Canal Street Chronicles
I’ve long worried about Brees staying in games too long when the outcome is all but determined. With Bridgewater in the fold, he no longer needs to.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons switch Raheem Morris to defense in coaching staff shakeup - The Falcoholic
The evaluation over the bye week appears to have led to at least one set of changes.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers claim wide receiver Donte Moncrief - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers continue to look for ways to bolster their wide receiver corps.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Buccaneers Can’t Finish - Bucs Nation
Buccaneers come up short, lose to Seahawks 40-34 in overtime
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
The San Francisco 49ers’ New Division Rival: the Arizona Cardinals - Niners Nation
Forget the Seahawks and Rams. It’s about Arizona now.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals may have found their offensive line - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals are surprisingly not awful along the offensive line.
Something that was expected to be a weakness is not a strength in the least, but it is not the flashing red warning sign...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Rookie Seahawks WR DK Metcalf is making a big impact already - Field Gulls
DK Metcalf was a combine star until he wasn’t. That terrible three-cone drill, for whatever it’s worth, was one of the knocks against the former Ole Miss wide receiver heading into the 2019 NFL...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
What to make of the 2019 Los Angeles Rams’ running game? - Turf Show Times
The ground game has been hard to understand to this point. Will that continue into the back end of the regular season?
