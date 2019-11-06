Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Tom Brady-Mohamed Sanu connection one of Patriots’ few bright spots during loss to Ravens - Pats Pulpit

Sanu had a career-performance in just his second game with the Patriots.





Fire Adam Gase - Gang Green Nation

Most Jets fans knew at the time of his hiring that bringing in Adam Gase was a mistake. Through the first few games of the season, there were various calls for patience. Even if you disagreed with...





AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills control their own destiny from second place - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo is in second place and now control their own destiny once again.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Patriots final recap: Lamar for MVP - Baltimore Beatdown

The 5-2 Baltimore Ravens returned from their bye week to face the undefeated New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in one of the biggest matchups of the season. The Ravens entered the game...





Steelers 'Incredible Hulk' is becoming a fan favorite at Heinz Field - Behind the Steel Curtain

Pittsburgh Steelers Zach Banner's last name brings to mind the puny scientist that turned into the Incredible Hulk when angry, but his recent play more closely resembles the green behemoth himself.





Andy Dalton is reportedly looking forward to an offseason trade - Cincy Jungle

Andy Dalton's time in Cincinnati may slowly be coming to an end.





Cleveland Browns reportedly will keep status quo with Freddie Kitchens - Dawgs By Nature

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reports that GM John Dorsey has no desire to move on from his head coach.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans-Jaguars (You Sound Like You’re From London) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, and not enough time for one person to write about it all, the Masthead joins together and writes about the Texans' semester abroad.





Titans should be looking for a new offensive coordinator now - Music City Miracles

So over the last couple of weeks I have been criticized for my "click bait" and "hot take" posts here. Apparently being critical of the Titans about things that are concerning on the field falls...





Where do the Jaguars go after their mid-season bye week? - Big Cat Country

After Sunday's brutal loss to the Houston Texans in London, the Jacksonville Jaguars fall to 4-5 on the season, third in the AFC South, in the thick of the the AFC playoff race and headed into the...





Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 9 @Steelers - Stampede Blue

Tough loss, but this one was not nearly Reich’s fault. He had the Colts in a position to win after losing the quarterback and the center on the first quarter. Reich had a good game.

AFC WEST:

What will be the Broncos’ biggest 2020 need? - Mile High Report

Looking beyond quarterback and left tackle, what's holding the roster back?





Chargers week 9 snap counts - Bolts From The Blue

Lets look at all the contributors from the win





Raiders release Brandon Marshall with rookie Isaiah Johnson coming off IR - Silver And Black Pride

Brandon Marshall might be developing a serious distaste for the Raiders organization.

After re-signing with the team last week due to his familiarity with the defense, the team kept him inactive...





All signs point to Patrick Mahomes returning vs. Titans - Arrowhead Pride

If the news breakers are correct, expect the reigning MVP to be back this Sunday.

NFC EAST:

Giants-Cowboys ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review — “Knuckleheaded things” edition - Big Blue View

Dishing out praise and criticism after another defeat





DeSean Jackson injury: Eagles wide receiver will have surgery and miss multiple weeks - Bleeding Green Nation

Not good!





Michael Bennett looks like a great trade for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

It's only one game, but Michael Bennett looks right at home for the Cowboys.





NFLPA: Trent Williams asked us not to pursue a formal investigation of his medical records - Hogs Haven

The Redskins have to make the next move

NFC NORTH:

Aaron Rodgers calls out Packers’ game prep habits on Los Angeles road trip - Acme Packing Company

Rodgers sounded very unhappy about how his teammates spent their time in LA leading up to the Packers' loss to the Chargers.





Detroit Lions injury update: T.J. Hockenson did not suffer concussion vs Raiders - Pride Of Detroit

The team isn't worried about a brain injury after the rookie tight end suffered a scary hit on Sunday.





Same stuff, different week as Bears lose again - Windy City Gridiron

Lester gives his thoughts on the game, plus he shares the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlights a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 22 to 14 loss to the Eagles.





Vikings “not sure” when Adam Thielen will be back - Daily Norseman

But it sounds like it could be a while

NFC SOUTH:

Payton finally has a backup QB worthy of giving Drew Brees the rest he needs when a win is guaranteed - Canal Street Chronicles

I've long worried about Brees staying in games too long when the outcome is all but determined. With Bridgewater in the fold, he no longer needs to.





Falcons switch Raheem Morris to defense in coaching staff shakeup - The Falcoholic

The evaluation over the bye week appears to have led to at least one set of changes.





Carolina Panthers claim wide receiver Donte Moncrief - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers continue to look for ways to bolster their wide receiver corps.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Buccaneers Can’t Finish - Bucs Nation

Buccaneers come up short, lose to Seahawks 40-34 in overtime

NFC WEST:

The San Francisco 49ers’ New Division Rival: the Arizona Cardinals - Niners Nation

Forget the Seahawks and Rams. It's about Arizona now.





Arizona Cardinals may have found their offensive line - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are surprisingly not awful along the offensive line.

Something that was expected to be a weakness is not a strength in the least, but it is not the flashing red warning sign...





Rookie Seahawks WR DK Metcalf is making a big impact already - Field Gulls

DK Metcalf was a combine star until he wasn't. That terrible three-cone drill, for whatever it's worth, was one of the knocks against the former Ole Miss wide receiver heading into the 2019 NFL...





What to make of the 2019 Los Angeles Rams’ running game? - Turf Show Times

The ground game has been hard to understand to this point. Will that continue into the back end of the regular season?