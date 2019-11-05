Dolphins sign Marcus Sherels, De’Lance Turner; Waive Robert Nkemdiche

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday a series of roster moves. The team added returner/cornerback Marcus Sherels and running back De’Lance Turner while placing wide receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve and waived defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche. The moves come as Miami is looking to replace the suspended Mark Walton at running back as well as find options at returner with Williams’ injury.

Sherels comes to the Dolphins after being released by the Minnesota Vikings late in October. He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2010. He remained with the team through 2018 before signing a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints in March. He was placed on injured reserve by the Saints at the end of August, then was released and signed with the Vikings in mid-September. He has 72 tackles, one sack, one interception, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in his career. He has worked as both a kick and a punt returner for the Vikings, averaging 10.5 yards per return on punts with five touchdowns and 25.2 yards per return on kicks. He also has 37 special teams tackles in his career.

Turner was an undrafted free agent signed by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, playing in four games as a rookie but spending the majority of the season on injured reserve. This year, he has been on the Ravens’ practice squad, from where the Dolphins poached him. He has one career carry for four years along with two special teams tackles.

Williams joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent this year, moving from that status to the team’s top targeted wide receiver. He finishes his season with 32 receptions, 428 yards, and three touchdowns.

Nkemdiche is a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, but he was never able to live up to his potential and the team waived him in July with a failed physical designation, in part due to recovery from knee surgery during the 2018 season. Miami signed him to a one-year contract and placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list in August, where he remained until he was activated late in October. He appeared in two games for the Dolphins this season.