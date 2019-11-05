Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 11/05/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is with the Miami Dolphins trips not withstanding what do you think of the NFL moving a team to London full time? How does this even work travel wise? How does the London team not take in in the shorts having to travel so much? And do you think it will be the San Diego Charger or the Jacksonville Jaguars or someone else? How would you work this? My opinion, the whole damn thing is stupid. Exhibition games during the preseason are something I understand but regular season games are stupid. The commissioners plan to eventually play a Super Bowl game overseas is even more stupid IMO. Why take that money from an American city?

