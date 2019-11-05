2020 NFL Draft Preview - Linebackers

Well, the Dolphins got their first win of the season this past week and I’ve never felt so torn. I hate the Jets and love seeing them lose, but I know there is a bigger plan..... much bigger than a meaningless win. I am all in on the TankforTua and hope that we can still land in in this year’s draft. Lets hope we can still do that....

Anyways, this year’s potential LB class is interesting to me. I obviously still have a lot of research to do on many prospects, but at first glance I see a couple potential stars at the top and a lot of potential throughout. So, lets start by looking at one of the potential stars in Isaiah Simmons, Clemson.....

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (Jr)

Simmons is one of the well-known names in this draft class and for good reason. He’s unbelievably athletic, super comfortable in open space whether it be coverage or open field tackles – he can handle it; he’s a great tackler, shows terrific play recognition and can be used all over the field. Simmons is probably the versatile player in the country and will be an early pick this April.

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma (Jr.)

Murray is an athletic LB that is very comfortable in coverage, has fluid hips, does a great job of keeping his eyes on the ball/QB and possesses pretty good range. I also think he’s versatile, able to play multiple positions. He’s a solid tackler, not a nasty violent player though. I think he understands and reads plays very well but needs to take that next step to really make star-type plays on defense. Overall, I really like Murray and think his skills fit perfectly with what you look for in an NFL LB today. I am not sure if he declares but if he does, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear his name called within the first 2 rounds.

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame (Sr)

Okwara is one of those guys who could play DE or could play OLB. I really wasn’t sure which group to put him in because I think he can do both. First off, he’s a pretty good pass rusher. I think he’s got what they call the natural bend and is able to turn the corner on tackles to create pressure. I also love his first step, its quite clear off film that he’s got tremendous quickness. He uses his hands effectively too. My main concern with him is the consistency in his game. I see flashes of plays I love, then a play where he gets dominated. He’s got all the talent you need; I just need to see him work on using that talent each play.

Jon Greenard, Florida (Sr)

Greenard is another quick LB that can rush the passer very effectively. His elite first step, quickness and nonstop effort is awesome to watch. He uses pass rushing techniques with ease, able to shed blocks well and is surprisingly stout for his size - he’s really a well-rounded DE/OLB. I didn’t see him drop into coverage too often though and I do see a little stiffness in the hips when he does. So there is definitely areas to improve on, but as far as rushing the passer goes, Greenard has the talent and the potential to be a good football player at the next level.

Dylan Moses, Alabama (Jr)

Moses is a guy with all the talent in the world, certainly was in consideration of being a potential first round pick in this draft however he tore his ACL right before the season began. It is super unfortunate for him, and I wish him a speedy recovery.

Other Notable Prospects:

Monty Rice, Georgia

Erroll Thompson, Miss. St. (Jr)

Troy Dye, Oregon (Sr)

Antonio Brooks, Maryland

Joe Bachie, Michigan St. (Sr)

Krys Barnes, UCLA (Sr)

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech (Sr)

Malik Harrison, Ohio St. (Sr)

David Reese, Florida (Sr)

Paddy Fisher, Northwestern (Jr)

Markus Bailey, Purdue (Sr)

Logan Wilson, Wyoming (Sr)

Josh Uche, Michigan (Sr)

Cam Brown, Penn St. (Sr)