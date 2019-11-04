Mark Walton suspended for violation of conduct and substance abuse policies

The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton for the next four games, it was announced on Monday. The move will allow Walton to return to the team after their Week 13 game. Walton will miss Dolphins games at the Indianapolis Colts, versus the Buffalo Bills, at the Cleveland Browns, and versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Walton will be allowed to attend team meetings during the suspension, but he will not be allowed to practice or play in any games. According to the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad, the Dolphins were aware of the possibility of a suspension for Walton prior to the team trading running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals last week.

The league suspended Walton under the conduct and substance abuse policy.

Walton was a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, but was waived by the team in April after being arrested three times during the offseason. Miami signed him in May after a tryout, with the running back assuming the starting role in Week 7. He has 201 yards on 53 carries this season, along with 15 receptions for 89 yards.

The suspension appears to be for the three arrests.

Miami will likely start Kalen Ballage at running back throughout Walton’s suspension. Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin will likely provide depth at the position.