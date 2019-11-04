Preston Williams is out for the rest of the 2019 season

As we all know by now, the Miami Dolphins got their first win of the season yesterday vs the New York Jets. However, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses. In fact, as we learned a short time ago, the Dolphins have lost one of their top offensive playmakers for the remainder of the season.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will be without rookie wide receiver Preston Williams for the rest of the 2019 season.

Preston Williams is out for the season. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 4, 2019

Williams, an undrafted free agent, has been one of the team’s best offensive weapons through the midway point of 2019. And as we saw yesterday vs the Jets, the future is bright for the 6’5 wideout.

Williams finished the season with 32 receptions for 428 yards and 3 touchdowns. And although the severity of his knee injury is unknown, he should be back for the start of training camp in 2020.

The Dolphins could look to promote Isaiah Ford from the practice squad or sign a veteran free agent, to help fill the void left behind by the man nicknamed ‘the glitch’ .

Get well soon, Preston Williams