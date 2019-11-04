Dolphins to play in Mexico or London in 2020

It is an exciting time to be a fan of the Miami Dolphins.

After all, the team is riding high off a 28-16 victory over a division rival and their former HC Adam Gase. And although they may be 1-7, it finally appears that the Dolphins have the right coaching staff in place, to turn this once storied franchise into a contender.

Oh, and who can forget the projected $130 million in cap space and 15 draft picks at the team’s disposal in 2020. Things are finally starting to look up.

But that’s not all!



Today, the NFL announced a special treat for the Dolphins international fans, as they will be forfeiting a home game in 2020 to travel internationally.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will play a home game in London or Mexico in 2020.

Dolphins fans in either London or Mexico City will be able to see their team live in 2020 .. https://t.co/faKblQcnqu — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 4, 2019

The Dolphins are no strangers to the NFL international series. In fact, the team based in South Florida has played in London four times and Mexico once. It is uncertain who Miami will host, but this is a very good thing for those fans outside of the states.

How do you feel about the Dolphins forfeiting a home game to play internationally?

Let us know in the comments section below!