 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dolphins to play in Mexico or London in 2020

New, 6 comments

Miami will lose one of their 8 home games to participate in the NFL international series in 2020

By Josh Houtz
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

It is an exciting time to be a fan of the Miami Dolphins.

After all, the team is riding high off a 28-16 victory over a division rival and their former HC Adam Gase. And although they may be 1-7, it finally appears that the Dolphins have the right coaching staff in place, to turn this once storied franchise into a contender.

Oh, and who can forget the projected $130 million in cap space and 15 draft picks at the team’s disposal in 2020. Things are finally starting to look up.

But that’s not all!


Today, the NFL announced a special treat for the Dolphins international fans, as they will be forfeiting a home game in 2020 to travel internationally.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will play a home game in London or Mexico in 2020.

The Dolphins are no strangers to the NFL international series. In fact, the team based in South Florida has played in London four times and Mexico once. It is uncertain who Miami will host, but this is a very good thing for those fans outside of the states.

How do you feel about the Dolphins forfeiting a home game to play internationally?

Let us know in the comments section below!

Loading comments...