Fan reactions to Dolphins 26-18 win over Jets

By Kevin Nogle
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are winless no more. They came away Sunday with a 26-18 victory over the New York Jets, basically smacking their AFC East rivals, and their former head coach now holding the same position with the Jets, in the mouth and never letting them get back up. It was a solid team effort, where even mistakes like a fumbled snap leading to a safety were not going to slow down the team.

And that is where things get weird this season. The media has sold the idea of the Dolphins “tanking” the season since March. It has been repeated over and over that Miami is trying to lose games this year in order to get the number one pick in next April’s NFL Draft. A portion of the Dolphins’ fan base has bought in on the Dolphins needing to go 0-16 in order to ensure they get that first pick.

And, now they are 1-7.

So there are fans that are happy the team won. There are fans who are indifferent, just trying to get to 2020. And, there are fans who are legitimately angry that Miami won a game. It is a weird dynamic.

Often after a game, I ask Twitter to give me their gif reactions to the Dolphins’ win or loss. This week, I was not going to miss that opportunity, because there were bound to be a huge spread of reactions. We could not miss the chance to highlight the dichotomy between the extreme fan reactions.

It should also make this week’s SB Nation FanPulse survey results, where Dolphins fans are asked for their confidence in the direction of the team, interesting.

The Twitter followers did not disappoint. I decided that we needed to capture the fan reactions in one place, sharing them with all of you. And, you can join in the fun by adding your gif in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Here are the fan reactions to the Dolphins win, in gif format:

