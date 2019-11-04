Fan reactions to Dolphins 26-18 win over Jets

The Miami Dolphins are winless no more. They came away Sunday with a 26-18 victory over the New York Jets, basically smacking their AFC East rivals, and their former head coach now holding the same position with the Jets, in the mouth and never letting them get back up. It was a solid team effort, where even mistakes like a fumbled snap leading to a safety were not going to slow down the team.

And that is where things get weird this season. The media has sold the idea of the Dolphins “tanking” the season since March. It has been repeated over and over that Miami is trying to lose games this year in order to get the number one pick in next April’s NFL Draft. A portion of the Dolphins’ fan base has bought in on the Dolphins needing to go 0-16 in order to ensure they get that first pick.

And, now they are 1-7.

So there are fans that are happy the team won. There are fans who are indifferent, just trying to get to 2020. And, there are fans who are legitimately angry that Miami won a game. It is a weird dynamic.

Often after a game, I ask Twitter to give me their gif reactions to the Dolphins’ win or loss. This week, I was not going to miss that opportunity, because there were bound to be a huge spread of reactions. We could not miss the chance to highlight the dichotomy between the extreme fan reactions.

It should also make this week’s SB Nation FanPulse survey results, where Dolphins fans are asked for their confidence in the direction of the team, interesting.

The Twitter followers did not disappoint. I decided that we needed to capture the fan reactions in one place, sharing them with all of you. And, you can join in the fun by adding your gif in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Here are the fan reactions to the Dolphins win, in gif format:

Ready for some fun? This will be the most epic thread every with all the madness that is happening now.



Gif me your reaction to Miami's 26-18 win over the Jets! — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) November 3, 2019

Me calculating how else we can get the #1 pick and draft Tua without sacrificing our other 1st round picks. pic.twitter.com/Q0wnupH2hO — Ozzie Delgado, Jr. ChFC® (@ozziedelgadojr) November 3, 2019

Needed to win. Team keeps improving. I believe in Flores. — Mick (@DolphinMick) November 3, 2019

Same — Chris F⚪️ (@Christianfors23) November 3, 2019

How I feel about the Dolphins win today. pic.twitter.com/diOJrdTOly — Eldon Jenson (@EJFootball) November 3, 2019

No 0-16 baby....yeeeessss!!!!! — Dolphinman1 (@Wcox351) November 3, 2019

I'm so teased we won a game

Shows spirit

Shows work ethic

Shows good coaching

For one of the worst rosters put together in history. All positives — Connors (@leeconnolly1) November 3, 2019

I loved to see all the young players stepping up.

But I know only the 1st pick might change the future of the franchise.

Its baffling that even when planning to lose they can’t. So it feels like a failure even at that. — Carlos Ortega (@cortega24) November 3, 2019

“ONLY the 1st pick might change the future of the franchise.” You’re joking right? — Jeff Willis (@willis9630) November 3, 2019

Besides that this may get Gase fired and the Jets have enough talent to win a couple more with him gone. The Bengals are the ones to watch. — Tony (@Ti317) November 4, 2019

I think Dolphins fans should be happy. A top 3 pick is still going to be huge and it's always a good feeling beating the Jets. Every guy on that team is competitive and losing every week has gotta be draining. Happy for the team & Flores. — James Thomas (@JT_Guarnera12) November 3, 2019

pic.twitter.com/ayqpeAmwSf — Phins Up Trust the Process (@Phins365) November 3, 2019

Always good to win. Hell of a coaching staff. This is ground work for a dynasty. 2 yrs out. — Rob Pedrick (@TallguitarRob) November 3, 2019

Tua just smashed his TV at the thought of living in Cincinnati. That makes 2 of us. — Danny Knox (@DannyKnox17) November 3, 2019

Gase step into my office pic.twitter.com/KTA6J4wNT4 — Bill DiMuccio (@TealfinsConsult) November 3, 2019

I'm ok with one win.. may the tanking commence! pic.twitter.com/K82DaEXG6i — Vic Koester (@vic_koester) November 3, 2019

So... what you're saying is... someone broke the Large Hadron Collider and we've slipped into an alternate dimension? pic.twitter.com/4V14LqMqs0 — Cara Michaels (@caramichaels) November 3, 2019

We went from the worst team in the league to 3rd in the division in one game while beating Adam Gase and the hated Jets. It was a good day. pic.twitter.com/YTigeo9f08 — Ron Stepp (@Stepp_Ron57) November 3, 2019

I would rather lose the first overall pick then have my football team go winless. That would haunt me till the day I died. Plus, you would never hear the end about a team going undefeated and winless in a season. — Art (@nyi1515) November 4, 2019

Season is great when you beat the Jets. Especially against the coach you fired!! — Steven Foster (@stevenfoster_) November 4, 2019

If Flores keeps using PWilliams as a punt returner , I may blow a gasket ... — DKanuck (@FBLSource) November 4, 2019