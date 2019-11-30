Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 11/30/2019

The Phinsider Question Of The Day is well I don’t know. How was your Thanksgiving? Anything that stood out on the table that you could not stop eating? I have been living off of my wife’s oyster stuffing (her first attempt) for like three days now. I was watching a story on some homeless vets. Many just have so many mental issues that our VA just ignore that these guys have no chance in regular society. This of course applies to most that are homeless. They either are vets, not mentally stable or have fallen on hard times, some self inflicted and some just dumb luck. Made me recall how fortunate we are all and wonder why as a society we ignore those that need the most help sometimes? Not a single one of us got where we are without help from someone somewhere along the line. Sometimes the littlest thing, the littlest gesture can change an entire life and therefor the lives of many others. Just something to think about during the holiday season.

