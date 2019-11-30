Eagles at Dolphins preview: Eagles offense looking to rebound against Miami

The Miami Dolphins host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a Week 13 contest. Both teams come into the weekend having lost their last two contests, but the Eagles, with a win, will move into a tie for the NFC East lead, while Miami is simply playing out 2019 in order to get to 2020.

Earlier today, we previewed the game with a look at the Eagles defense with some help from the manager of SB Nation’s Eagles site, Bleeding Green Nation, Brandon Lee Gowton. We come back now to take a look at the ball going the other way, with the Eagles offense on the field.

Miami’s defense is 30th in total defense allowing 400.9 yards per game, 22nd in pass defense allowing 252.7 yards per game, 31st against the run with 148.2 yards per game allowed, and 32nd in scoring defense with opponents averaging 31.5 points per game.

The Eagles are 23rd in total offense this year with an average of 338.4 yards per game gained, 23rd in passing offense with 217.2 yards per game, 13th in rushing offense with 121.3 yards per game, and 18th in scoring offense with 22.1 points per game. The offense has been struggling to find a rhythm recently especially during the two-straight losses.

Exactly how has the Philadelphia offense been performing lately? Gowton lays it out pretty bluntly:

The Eagles’ offense doesn’t have a strength right now. It’s a broken unit. They’ve scored just 13 points in their last 25 drives (excluding garbage time), which is pathetic.

That said, he does see a light at the end of the tunnel when the Eagles have the all this Sunday. Will Lane Johnson prove to be the catalyst to an in-sync offense?

If there’s hope for the Eagles’ offense, it’s that the offensive line could be able to get back on track with Lane Johnson expected to return this week. Carson Wentz’s career numbers are predictably so much better when Johnson’s available as opposed to when he’s out. We’ve previously seen the Eagles’ offensive line control the game by bullying the opposition (see: wins over Green Bay in Week 4 and Buffalo in Week 8). Running the football effectively has been critical.

The Dolphins have struggled against the run this year, which likely means a heavy dose of the ground game this week. Through the air, where Miami’s secondary has been demolished by injury all season, the Dolphins may find an opposing receiving unit who simply cannot produce. According to Gowton:

And the Eagles need to run the ball well because their passing attack is total garbage. Philly has the NFL’s worst group of wide receivers in the NFL. Wentz entered last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with four receivers who had combined for 14 receptions, 174 yards, and zero touchdowns through Week 11. Think about how awful that is. The Eagles might be getting Alshon Jeffery and/or Nelson Agholor this week, so that might help a little (?), but it’s still a terrible unit. The Eagles’ receivers have dropped a number of high leverage Wentz throws (including potential game-winners) and they never make up for big mistakes with incredible plays on the ball. Incredibly frustrating to watch.

Will Philadelphia use Sunday’s game to regain their rhythm? Can Miami pull off the upset?

Check out Bleeding Green Nation for more on the Eagles and my answers to Gowton's Dolphins questions.