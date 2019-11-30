The Splash Zone 11/30/19: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will be coming to town to take on the Miami Dolphins tomorrow. The Eagles are going to look to get back on track, as they have lost their last two games and haven’t looked as sharp as they used too. With the NFC East still up for grabs, the Dolphins will look to hurt the Eagles chances at winning that division.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Eagles vs. Dolphins

John Congemi breaks down his keys for this weekend's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Allen Hurns' Happy Homecoming

The former Carol City High and University of Miami wide receiver has found himself an NFL home with the Dolphins.

Dolphins 2019 Season

AC In The AM: Final Month A Good Time To Measure Growth

The Philadelphia Eagles pose a variety of challenges for the Dolphins in Sunday’s game.

Miami Dolphins are focused on ending season with wins - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Brian Flores wants his Dolphins team to continue building on the foundation they have established for their final five games this season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/28/19: Jakeem Grant Placed On Injured Reserve - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

How to watch Eagles at Dolphins? Stream, TV coverage, tickets, odds, weather info, and more - The Phinsider

Buy tickets through StubHub to see the Philadelphia Eagles at the Miami Dolphins on December 1.