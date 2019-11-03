Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Baltimore Ravens Live Thread & Game Information

This weeks Sunday Night Football features two first place teams when the New England Patriots take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Patriots, who have yet to lose a game this season is coming off a 27 to 13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

On the other side of the ball the Ravens have dropped two games that came in the middle of the schedule that they have played up until now. They are coming off a win over a very solid Seattle Seahawks team by a 30 to 16 score.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this game or any of the other games in and around the NFL today including as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots (8-0) 1st AFC East @ Baltimore Ravens (5-2) 1st AFC North