Jets at Dolphins halftime report: Immediate reactions, score update, recap

The Miami Dolphins are mid-way through their Week 9 contest against the New York Jets. After a fast start from the Jets, the game has been all Dolphins lately. New York threatened a couple of time following their opening drive touchdown, but they were never able to break through again, while Miami seems to be having their way right now.

Halftime Score

Jets 12 - Dolphins 21

Recap

The Dolphins won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Jets the ball to start the game. After an incomplete pass from Sam Darnold, LeVeon Bell picked up four yards, followed by an 18-yard pass from Darnold to Jamison Crowder. Darnold immediately came back to Crowder, picking up another 13 yards. Darnold then looked to Ryan Griffin for a four-yard gain. Bell added another four on the ground, then Darnold completed a 15-yard pass to Demaryius Thomas. After a false start, Bell picked up three yards. Darnold then went back-to-back to Crowder, picking up seven yards then 12 and a touchdowns. Jets 7-0.

Miami started with a five-yard run from Mark Walton on the possession starting at their own eight yard line. Ryan Fitzpatrick then did not have a chance as the pressure met him in the face before he could even reach the top of his dropback, and the quarterback was sacked for a seven-yard loss. After a deep pass attempt from Fitzpatrick targeting Preston Williams fell incomplete, Miami punted.

The Jets returned to Bell starting their next possession, with the running back unable to gain anything. On 2nd-and-10, Darnold found Griffin for two yards. After a timeout from the Jets, Darnold was able to float a ball to Crowder for 20 yards as Vince Biegel pressured Darnold. Bell then picked up six yards on the ground, then added three on a reception from Darnold. He then picked up another three yards on the ground before an offensive holding penalty negated a five-yard run. Darnold looked to Bell again for 10 yards, then Bell added another seven on a run before rookie defensive tackle Christian Wilkins recorded his first career sack, ending the Jets drive. Sam Ficken missed the 49-yard field goal attempt, keeping the score 7-0.

Walton picked up three to start the drive, taking the ball to the Miami 42-yard line on the play. Fitzpatrick then found Williams for a 17-yard gain, followed by a quick three-yard pass to Mike Gesicki. Fitzpatrick then delivered a perfect back-shoulder throw to William, who caught the pass, despite Darryl Roberts attempting to knock the ball away, for a 26-yard gain. The first play of the second quarter saw the Jets knock down the pass, then do it again on the next play - a really oddly designed screen pass where Fitzpatrick stared down Walton. On 3rd-and-10, Fitzpatrick found a wide open Williams all alone in the back of the endzone and Miami tied the game. Tie 7-7.

The Jets started the drive with a false start penalty. On 1st-and-15, Bilal Powell picked up six. Darold then looked deep to Robby Anderson for a 22-yard gain. The Jets then tried a little misdirection with Crowder in motion, then turning around and getting the pop-pass from Darnold, but Miami read it perfectly and Charles Harris led several defenders into the backfield and made the tackle for a loss. On 2nd-and-13, Anderson was called for offensive pass interference and the Jets replayed the down at 2nd-and-23. After a Miami timeout, Powell picked up 10 yards before the team was forced to punt.

Miami started the drive at their 16-yard line, then backed up to the eight on an offensive holding penalty. On 1st-and-18, Fitzpatrick’s pass was again knocked down. Gesicki made a nice grab across the middle for 17 yards, setting up 3rd-and-1. Miami converted on a fake jet sweep to Jakeem Grant, then turning the play into looking like a Fitzpatrick run before the shovel pass to Allen Hurns picked up eight yards. After an incomplete pass, Walton picked up nine yards, then converted for the one-yard gain on 3rd-and-1. Walton then picked up two yards before an incomplete pass when DeVante Parker dropped the ball despite being wide open. Fitzpatrick then found Mike Gesicki for 12 yards right up the middle of the field, then the quarterback scrambled for six yards. As the quarterback slid, he was hit, giving Miami 15 more yards with the unnecessary roughness penalty. After a five-yard run from Walton, Fitzpatrick went back to Parker, who made a jumping, one-handed catch as he crossed the goal line, giving Miami the lead. Dolphins 14-7.

Starting at their own 25-yard line, the Jets started the drive with a five-yard gain from Bell. After an illegal use of hands penalty, the Jets backed up to 2nd-and-15, with a five-yard pass from Darnold to Crowder. After an incomplete pass, the Jets punted.

Miami looked to move quickly, with Fitzpatrick throwing for the endzone from the Miami 44-yard line, but the ball was just overthrown and Jakeem Grant was unable to run under it. Fitzpatrick then looked to Hurns for an eight-yard gain, then connected again with Gesicki, this time on a go-route down the sideline for 34 yards. Kalen Ballage then ran for three yards, then eight yards, before the 2-minute warning. Ballage lost two yards on 1st-and-Goal from the Jets’ three-yard line, with the Jets then calling timeout. On 2nd-and-Goal, Miami increased the lead with a five-yard pass from Fitzpatrick to Williams. Dolphins 21-7.

The Jets started their next drive at the Miami 18-yard line after a 78-yard kickoff return. Bell picked up three yards on the first play, then an 11-yard pass from Darnold to Crowder. After a 12-men on the field penalty on Miami, the Jets appeared to score on a Darnold pass to Griffin, but replay overturned the call. On 2nd-and-Goal, Raekwon McMillan broke through to get to Darnold, who tried to throw a jump ball, with Jomal Wiltz coming away with the interception.

On 1st down, the snap was botched and Fitzpatrick was forced to fall on it, just outside the endzone. After an official replay, it was overturned and the officials ruled it a safety and the Jets were awarded two points. Dolphins 21-9.

After the free kick, the Jets started with the ball at the 50-yard line, with 41 seconds to play. Bell picked up six yards on a pass from Darnold, then Fitzpatrick-to-Griffin picked up 10 yards. After a spike to stop the clock, Ficken connected on a 52-yard field. Dolphins 21-12.

Immediate reactions

That was a fast first quarter, with the Jets having the ball for over 11 minutes, while Miami was in possession for just 3:46. Miami’s defense needs to show up after allowing Darnold to have early success, especially with Crowder.

The Dolphins offense found success, especially with Williams and Gesicki. They have to keep it up in the second half.

The Dolphins clearly are missing Xavien Howard, who was placed on injured reserve this week. The Pro Bowl cornerback will be out the remainder of the year, while the Miami secondary has to find a way to cover for his absence.

Now comes the scary part of the game for Dolphins fans. The team has struggled in the second half of every game this year. Will they change that today?