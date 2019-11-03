Jets at Dolphins inactive players for Week 9

The Miami Dolphins continue to be without some key memers of the team as they announced their inactive players list for their Week 9 contest against the New York Jets. Miami will be without safety Reshad Jones and center Daniel Kilgore, both starters, again this week.

Also inactive are cornerback Ken Webster, running back Myles Gaskin, guard Shaq Calhoun, tackle Isaiah Prince, and defensive end Avery Moss. Webster, Calhoun, Prince, and Moss have all started games for Miami this season.

The Jets listed wide receiver Josh Bellamy, cornerback Trumaine Johnson, safety Rontez Miles, linebacker Neville Hewitt, center Ryan Kalil. linebacker C.J. Mosley, and tackle Kelvin Beachum as inactive for the game.

This is the first of two meetings between the AFC East rivals, with the 0-7 Dolphins looking to score their first win of the year against the 1-6 Jets. Kickoff from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 1pm ET.