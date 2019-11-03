New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins: Live Thread & Game Information

Your 0 and 7 Miami Dolphins will host the 1 and 6 New York Jets at home today. Your Phins are of course coming off their 7th consecutive loss. The Dolphins started last Monday nights game against the Pittsburgh Steelers strong, looking like the team that was going to possibly win in upset fashion but that only lasted for a bit more than a quarter. After Miami scored 14 unanswered points to kick off the game they then allowed the Steelers to roll off 27 unanswered points. Thus the life of a fan of a poor team...

Giving Miami Dolphins fans hope is the fact that the Jets are another one of those really bad teams in the NFL right now. The Jets somehow managed to pull off the upset over the Dallas Cowboys three weeks ago, giving them their singular win. They immediately returned to their losing ways dropping the next weeks game 33 to 0 to the New England Patriots and then lost last week to the Jacksonville Jaguars 29 to 15.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s Miami Dolphins game. As always please continue to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would any other post anywhere else on the Phinsider. There is a strict rule prohibiting the sharing, discussing or requesting of any illegal game streams at any time anywhere on SBNation.

Miami Dolphins (0-7) 4th AFC East @ New York Jets (1-6) 3rd AFC East